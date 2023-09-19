Donald Trump labels Florida governor’s abortion ban a ‘terrible mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump labels Florida governor’s abortion ban a ‘terrible mistake’

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump has refused to endorse a federal ban on abortion (Luis Magana/AP)
Former president Donald Trump has refused to endorse a federal ban on abortion (Luis Magana/AP)

Former president Donald Trump is copping backlash from Republicans after he launched a direct attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his legislative ban on abortion for pregnancies beyond six weeks of gestation.

Mr Trump appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press programme to discuss the run-up to the 2024 presidential election and his policies for his possible second term.

Whilst on the programme, Mr Trump condemned the Bill signed by Mr DeSantis, which prohibits abortions after six weeks; before many women even know that they are pregnant.

Mr Trump said: “I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.”

Mr Trump repeatedly refused to be drawn into a discussion as to whether he would support a federal ban on abortion but did say he could “live with” the procedure being banned by individual states or nationwide through federal action.

However, he said, “from a legal standpoint, I think it’s probably better” for abortion legislation to be handled at the state level.

Mr Trump has so far dominated the 2024 campaign field and has, at times, spurned anti-abortion groups that traditionally have a major influence on the Republican primaries.

But his direct attack on the Florida Governor could give his Republican opponent new fodder as Mr DeSantis tries to regain momentum in his campaign and solidify his second-place standing.

Speaking to an Iowa radio station on Monday, Mr DeSantis said he was proud to have signed the Florida legislation, which he called “noble and just”.

Mr DeSantis told Radio Iowa: “I don’t know how you can even make the claim that you’re somehow pro-life if you’re criticising states for enacting pro-life protections for babies.”

He went on to slam the former US president’s statement that both sides of the abortion debate could be worked with to come up with the best possible policy.

Mr DeSantis said: “I think all pro-lifers should know that he’s preparing to sell you out.”

Election 2024 Republicans Iowa
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (Bryon Houlgrave/AP)

On Monday, Republican senator for South Carolina Tim Scott specifically named Mr Trump while discussing abortion legislation at a campaign stop in Mason City, Iowa.

He mentioned other unnamed Republican candidates but specifically accused Mr Trump of retreating on the issue.

Mr Scott said: “Frankly, those pro-life folks that we really want to stand with us are not standing.

“President Trump said he would negotiate with Democrats and walked back away from where I believe we need to be, which is a 15-week limit on the federal level.”

Other Republicans in some key states, including those backing his rivals, expressed displeasure after the interview with NBC.

South Carolina state representative John McCravy, who sponsored the most recent, restrictive abortion measures, said he was “certainly disappointed” with Mr Trump’s words.

Mr McCravy said: “It sounded completely out of step with his staunch support for life while he was president.”