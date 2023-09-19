Volodymyr Zelensky asks why Russia still has a seat at United Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volodymyr Zelensky asks why Russia still has a seat at United Nations

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Eduardo Munoz/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has questioned why the United Nations has allowed Russia’s Sergei Lavrov to attend the world body as the Kremlin continues its assault on his nation.

While touring a hospital in New York, where Ukrainian soldiers are having their maladies tended to as the invasion by Russian forces still rages on, Mr Zelensky said the body of world leaders should answer for their decision to allow Russia’s minister of foreign affairs to attend.

Mr Zelensky said: “For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners.

“And if in the United Nations still — it’s a pity, but still — there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP)

He added: “I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations.”

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president will address world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

He will also speak about the war in Ukraine on Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting.

Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding council member, and Mr Lavrov is expected to make remarks at the meeting.

When Mr Zelensky was asked if he would stay in the room to listen to what Mr Lavrov had to say, he said: “I don’t know how it will be, really.”

Mr Zelensky is in the United States to appeal to politicans and US President Joe Biden to continue their support in financing Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion, a war that is now in its 19th month.

After what looks to be a heavy few days with the UN, Mr Zelensky is scheduled to spend some time on Capitol Hill on Thursday and meet with Mr Biden at the White House.