India dubs Canada’s accusation of possible tie to Sikh assassination as ‘absurd’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

India dubs Canada’s accusation of possible tie to Sikh assassination as ‘absurd’

By Press Association
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the House of Commons after making his statement (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the House of Commons after making his statement (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/AP)

India has hit back at Canada’s expulsion of one of its top diplomats, hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there were “credible allegations” that India’s government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist.

In a statement released on Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry dismissed accusations by the Canadian leader about the death of Hardeep Sing Nijjar in British Columbia as “absurd and motivated.”

The ministry said Mr Trudeau had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in India earlier this month.

Canada India Sikh Slain
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP)

India’s foreign ministry said: “Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement said India was concerned over the inaction of the Canadian government when it came to “Khalistani terrorists and extremists”.

On Monday, Mr Trudeau said in parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been investigating the allegations after the death of the Sikh leader in June.

Canada India Sikh Slain
A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen on a banner outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP)

Mr Trudeau said: “Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

He confirmed to the Canadian parliament he had brought up the matter with Mr Modi at the G20, saying he told the Indian leader any involvement by his government would be unacceptable and he had asked Mr Modi for cooperation in the investigation.

Mr Trudeau said: “In the strongest possible terms I continue to urge the government of India to co-operate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter.”

Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said the head of Indian intelligence in Canada had been expelled as a consequence.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India arrives to a welcoming ceremony during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Ms Joly said: “If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other.

“As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was an activist who supported an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, before he was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

The Khalistan movement is banned in India, where officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat.

But the movement still has some support in northern India, as well as beyond, in countries such as Canada and the UK which are home to a sizable Sikh diaspora.