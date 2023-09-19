Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

By Press Association
A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns (Mark Baker/AP)
A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns (Mark Baker/AP)

Sydney has experienced its first total fire ban in almost three years and several schools along the New South Wales state coast to the south have been closed because of a heightened wildfire danger caused by unusually hot and dry conditions.

Authorities have forecast the most destructive wildfire season during the approaching southern hemisphere summer in Australia’s populous southeast since the catastrophic ‘black summer’ fires of 2019-20 which killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres).

A total fire ban has been declared for the Greater Sydney area and the coastal communities to the south.

It is the first such declaration for Sydney, Australia’s most populous city after Melbourne, since late November 2020.

Sydney matched its September maximum temperature record of 34.6C on Tuesday.

A woman carries her surfboard at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday
A woman carries her surfboard at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday (Rick Rycroft/AP)

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology described it as an unusually warm start to spring for much Australia’s southeast.

“We are in this run of very, very warm weather which hasn’t been seen in many, many years,” the bureau’s senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.

Authorities said 61 wildfires were burning across Australia’s most populous state on Tuesday, with 13 out of control.

Authorities declared a “catastrophic” fire danger along the south coast of New South Wales, the highest level of danger in a five-tier rating system.

“The problem is when we get into fires in ‘catastrophic’ fire danger rating, there’s not much time for us to get on top of those fires and contain them and once they take hold we won’t be able to put those fires out,” Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers said.

“We need to warn the community the risk has elevated and make sure that people focus on life preservation on a day like today,” he added.

People gather on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday
People gather on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday (Rick Rycroft/AP)

State education authorities said 20 schools in south coast communities closed on Tuesday because of the fire danger they were exposed to.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday declared an El Nino weather pattern, which is associated with hotter and drier conditions across the Australian east coast, after three successive La Nina events brought milder and wetter conditions.

The World Meteorological Organisation declared the onset of an El Nino in July.

“In all likelihood, we can expect that this summer will be hotter than average and certainly hotter than the last three years,” bureau manager Karl Braganza said.