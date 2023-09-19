Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

By Press Association
Ukraine’s agent Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large of the Ukraine foreign ministry, addresses the judges at the World Court (Peter Dejong/AP)
Ukraine insists the United Nations’ highest court has jurisdiction to hear a case alleging that Moscow abused the genocide convention to justify launching its invasion last year.

Kyiv wants judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order Russia to halt its attacks and pay reparations.

But it appears unlikely Moscow would comply.

Russia has flouted a binding interim order issued by the court last March to end its invasion.

“Russia’s defiance is also an attack on this court’s authority. Every missile that Russia fires at our cities, it fires in defiance of this court,” the leader of Ukraine’s legal team, Anton Korynevych, told the 16-judge panel on Tuesday.

Kyiv filed the case shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It argues the attack was based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

“Russia is waging war against my country in the name of this terrible lie that Ukraine is committing genocide against its own people,” Mr Korynevych said.

“This lie is Russia’s pretext for aggression and conquest. Russia has presented no credible evidence. It cannot. In reality, Russia has turned the Genocide Convention on its head.”

Russia outlined its objections to the case on Monday, with the leader of Moscow’s legal team, Gennady Kuzmin, calling it “hopelessly flawed and at odds with the longstanding jurisprudence of this court”.

Ukraine’s case is based on the 1948 Genocide Convention, which both Kyiv and Moscow have ratified.

The convention includes a provision that nations which have a dispute based on its provisions can take that dispute to the World Court.

Russia denies that there is a dispute, a position Ukraine rejects.

The ICJ hears disputes between nations, unlike the International Criminal Court (ICC), also based in The Hague, which holds individuals criminally responsible for offences including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In March, the ICC issued a war crimes arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of responsibility for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

In an unprecedented show of international solidarity, 32 of Ukraine’s allies will make statements on Wednesday in support of Kyiv’s legal arguments.

The court’s panel of international judges will likely take weeks or months to reach a decision on whether or not the case can proceed.

If it does, a final ruling is likely years away.

In his opening statement, Mr Korynevych outlined what is at stake for his country, telling judges that “573 days ago, Russia launched a brutal, full-scale military assault on Ukraine.

“This is a war of annihilation. Russia denies the very existence of the Ukrainian people. And wants to wipe us off the map.”