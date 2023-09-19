Harry Kane and Bayern Munich out to ‘dominate’ Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane and Bayern Munich out to ‘dominate’ Manchester United

By Press Association
Harry Kane is keen to take advantage of Manchester United’s difficult spell (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Harry Kane says Bayern Munich need to use Manchester United’s issues to their advantage as the England skipper looks to shoot down his long-term admirers in the Champions League.

Kane has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but last month moved to the German giants from boyhood club Tottenham.

He has hit the ground running with four goals in as many domestic games as attention turns to Wednesday’s Champions League opener.

United are the visitors and the England skipper, 30, maintains Bayern always felt like the right choice for his next club.

“To be honest, obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background,” Kane said.

“But Bayern was a team I was really excited by so there wasn’t too many other discussions once they came in.

“My focus is on here. Obviously Manchester are a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I’m really happy I have.”

Kane joined Bayern in search of silverware that has evaded him for club and country – success that is almost guaranteed with the German behemoths.

Trophies have looked far from certain over the last decade at United, who head to Bavaria in a precarious state after a third defeat in four matches compounded their well-documented off-field issues.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had to deal with problems on and off the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kane is wary of a potential backlash but acknowledged United have been going through a “bit of a tough spell recently” that they can capitalise on.

“I don’t know about the perfect time (to play them),” he said. “There can be a big response from teams going through a difficult spell but of course we need to use circumstances to our advantage, to go with big confidence at home in front of our fans.

“It is important to start the game on the front foot and really try and put the pressure on the opposition.

“They have some big threats as well, on the counter-attack they have some really quick players, so we need to be wary of that.

“But overall it’s a game we want to try to dominate and try to keep the pressure on and hopefully break them down as the game goes on.”

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern side are strong favourites to win Wednesday’s match and second only to holders Manchester City in the bookmakers’ odds to lift the trophy, but Kane is focusing on further improvements on a personal and collective level.

“It’s been a good start for me here for sure,” he said. “Whenever there is a big transfer there is a little bit more pressure and expectation.

“Really pleased to score the four goals so far. I still think personally I can play better but I think that will come with getting to know my team-mates more and the system and the way we play.

“There’s definitely room for improvement in my all-round game but it’s always good to score four goals in four games.”

Kane is the all-time top goalscorer of both England and Tottenham, who have started the season well despite their star turn’s exit.

New head coach Ange Postecoglou’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League, with four wins – including one over United – and a draw leaving Spurs second.

“They’ve had a fantastic start,” Kane said. “I’m always keeping an eye on them and I’ll keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life.

“I’m really happy to see the team playing the way they are and to see the fans happy is a great thing.”