Polish president likens Russian invasion of Ukraine to Nazi occupation

Polish President Andrzej Duda likened the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Second World War occupation and partition of his own country by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union and urged the world to hold Moscow accountable for its “barbaric actions”.

“Poland lost its independence, was wiped (off) the map of the world, and subjected to an extremely brutal occupation. This is precisely why we understand the tragedy of Ukraine better than any other country,” Mr Duda told the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ukraine, he argued, was acting like a homeowner “defending his home against a mugger”, and required continued international support to pursue its own defence.

Mr Duda added: “Today, the victim is Ukraine. Tomorrow, it could be any one of us.”

Mr Duda’s country took in more Ukrainian refugees than any other in the first few months of the war, though Germany now has more Ukrainian citizens registered.