Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal second child is a boy named Riot Rose

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they have named Riot Rose.

The pop star, 35, and the 34-year-old rapper released photos on Tuesday of their family of four, including their second son, who was born on August 1, according to People and other reports.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna in London (Ian West/PA)

Rihanna made her pregnancy public after her performance at February’s Super Bowl halftime show, when the bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation.

The couple used the same street photographer, Diggzy, to shoot their new family photos. In one, they are leaning against a car with their children. In another, ASAP balances their oldest on his shoulders. Others show Rihanna smiling for the camera with one of her children in her arms.

Diggzy shot photos of the two in New York when they formally revealed their first pregnancy.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 number one Billboard Hot 100 hits, including We Found Love, Work, Umbrella and Disturbia.

ASAP Rocky began his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob and released his first studio album, Live, Love, ASAP, in 2013, when it debuted at number one. He has been nominated for two Grammys.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2020.