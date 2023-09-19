EU urges Serbia and Kosovo to respect pledges after meeting ends in acrimony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU urges Serbia and Kosovo to respect pledges after meeting ends in acrimony

By Press Association
From left, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti meeting in Brussels in September (Virginia Mayo/AP/PA)
The European Union has called on Serbia and Kosovo to respect an agreement meant to end tensions between them after talks between their leaders ended in acrimony last week.

At a meeting in New York, EU foreign ministers said the commitments that Serbia and Kosovo made in the pact they sealed in February “are binding on them and play a role in the European path of the parties”, which refers to their chances of joining the 27-nation bloc.

The ministers expressed concern about tensions in northern Kosovo, where 93 peacekeepers were hurt in riots in May.

“Despite repeated calls by the EU and other international partners, the steps taken so far remain insufficient and the security situation in the north remains tense,” they said.

Serbia and its former province, Kosovo, have been at odds for decades. Their 1998-99 war left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008 but Belgrade has refused to recognise the move.

The EU has tried to help them improve ties by supervising a “Belgrade-Pristina dialogue”.

At a round of meetings in June, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refused to meet face-to-face.

After the latest meetings in Brussels on September 14 – when the two did sit down at the same table – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Mr Kurti for the breakdown by insisting that Serbia should take steps toward recognising Kosovo before progress could be made.

Mr Borrell warned that the two would find themselves at the back of the line of countries hoping to join the 27-nation bloc.

On Monday, Mr Kurti accused the EU’s envoy to the dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, of failing to be “neutral and correct” toward Kosovo in the talks. The EU denies this, although Mr Borrell and Mr Lajcak come from two countries – Spain and Slovakia – which do not recognise Kosovo as an independent country.

The ministers expressed their “full support” for Mr Borrell and Mr Lajcak. In an response to questions from The Associated Press, the US State Department said: “We thank and recognise the tireless efforts of EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak.”

Mr Kurti — a longtime Kosovo independence activist who spent time in prisons in both Serbia and Kosovo — has frustrated the Europeans and proven difficult for negotiators to work with since he became prime minister in 2021.

It is unclear when another round of meetings might take place.

Mr Vucic, a former ultranationalist who now claims to want to take Serbia into the EU, has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine.