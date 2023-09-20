Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

By Press Association
Migos rapper Quavo has become a vocal advocate for gun violence prevention (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Migos rapper Quavo, who witnessed his nephew Takeoff being gunned down last year, is expected to speak about combating gun violence during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington on Wednesday.

The Grammy-nominated musician said Takeoff’s death in 2022 convinced him to speak up.

“I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times,” said Quavo, who also honoured his nephew with their Migos bandmate Offset during the BET Awards earlier this summer.

Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was shot outside a Houston bowling alley after a disagreement over a lucrative dice game led to gunfire.

Quavo-Gun Violence Prevention
Takeoff, left, and Quavo, of Migos, at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles in 2019 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Takeoff’s death was the latest in a string of fatal shootings in recent years that involved hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock and Young Dolph.

“You don’t think nothing is going to happen,” Quavo continued. “I need to step up to the plate and hit a homerun.

“I have to do something about it, so it won’t happen to the masses — especially in our culture. I don’t want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages.”

Quavo will join a panel discussion on Wednesday alongside Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, Representative Lucy McBath — whose activism was propelled after the shooting death of her teenage son — and Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund.

It will be a solutions-oriented conversation on community intervention strategies, the battle with gun violence and the power in advocacy.

“We need to do better with the control of guns,” Quavo said. “We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen.”

After Takeoff’s shooting, Quavo said he often asked himself, how do we use (guns) safely?

“And how do you keep them out of the hands of people that make bad decisions?” he said. “I’m kind of in a half-and-half place. Even police have guns.

“Unfortunately, some of the people in our culture and loved ones have been lost to police brutality. It’s all about choices and how we can put a filter on who can use these guns.”

Mr Jackson said Quavo’s voice could make a difference. He applauded the rapper for sitting down with members of Congress, offering his firsthand insights and putting the pressure on them for change.

“His voice and commitment around community violence intervention could provide more resources for those who are most at risk,” said Mr Jackson, whose Community Justice organisation hosted Quavo for a day of advocacy.

They are both pushing for passing of the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, which would provide a 6.5 billion dollar (£5.2 billion) federal grant to communities to curb gun violence, create prevention programmes, job training and workforce development for youths.

Mr Jackson, who was shot in 2013, said combating gun violence has become personal for him.

“It’s what we need,” he said. “With gun violence, in order to change it, we have to change the behaviour just as aggressively as we focus on safety and ownership and access. But we can’t change behaviour if our communities don’t have the resources they need, and our youth is being overlooked and forgotten.”

Last year, Quavo and his family launched the Rocket Foundation in honour of Takeoff and he committed two million dollars (£1.6 million) to invest in community violence intervention. He aims to develop more after school programmes in areas where community centres have been shut down.

Quavo says it is imperative to keep the youth busy with productive activities in a safe environment. He’s already approached some in the hip-hop community for support including rapper Meek Mill, who’s been active with criminal justice reform.

But Quavo say he knows he needs more political backing to streamline much-needed resources to the less fortunate.

“I feel like after going to the White House, I need resources,” he said. “I need a bag of goodies, so I can take back and say ‘Here, this is for the culture’.

“We have that extension cord. We are plugged into that type of environment. I don’t think no one else in our stature is that connected. In order for things to change, we need resources.”