Biden launches major New Deal-style climate programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Biden launches major New Deal-style climate programme

By Press Association
Climate activists rallying in front of the White House in July to demand that President Joe Biden declare a climate emergency and move the country rapidly away from fossil fuels (Yuri Gripas/AP/PA)
Climate activists rallying in front of the White House in July to demand that President Joe Biden declare a climate emergency and move the country rapidly away from fossil fuels (Yuri Gripas/AP/PA)

US President Joe Biden will use his executive authority to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps that will serve as a major green jobs training programme.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the White House said the programme will employ more than 20,000 young adults who will build trails, plant trees, help install solar panels and do other work to boost conservation and help prevent catastrophic wildfires.

The climate corps had been proposed in early versions of the sweeping climate law approved last year but was jettisoned amid strong opposition from Republicans and concerns about cost.

Democrats and environmental advocacy groups never gave up on the plan and pushed Mr Biden in recent weeks to issue an executive order authorising what the White House now calls the American Climate Corps.

“After years of demonstrating and fighting for a climate corps, we turned a generational rallying cry into a real jobs programme that will put a new generation to work stopping the climate crisis,” said Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, an environmental group that has led the push for a climate corps.

With the new corps “and the historic climate investments won by our broader movement, the path towards a Green New Deal is beginning to become visible,” Ms Prakash said, referring to a comprehensive jobs-and-climate plan supported by many activists and some Democrats but ridiculed by Republicans as a socialist nightmare that would raise taxes and hamper the economy.

Ms Prakash, a frequent Biden critic, took part in a White House call on Tuesday promoting the new job corps, which comes as Mr Biden tries to strengthen his appeal to young voters in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Sunrise Movement and other climate activists, including many young adults, were outraged this spring after Mr Biden approved the huge Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska.

Opponents say the project and others approved by Mr Biden put his climate legacy at risk and are a breach of his 2020 campaign promise to stop new oil drilling on federal lands.

Those concerns were put aside on Wednesday as environmental activists hailed the new jobs programme, which is modelled after the Civilian Conservation Corps, created in the 1930s by President Franklin D Roosevelt, a Democrat, as part of the New Deal.

“Young people nationwide are excited to see the launch of the American Climate Corps, a programme which will put more than 20,000 young people on career pathways in the growing fields of clean energy, conservation and climate resilience,” said Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, president of NextGen America, an organisation that promotes education, registration and mobilisation for voters aged 18 to 35.

“Young people are fighting for climate justice every day in their community, and now they have even more opportunity to continue this fight in their careers,” Ms Ramirez said.

More than 50 Democratic politicians, including Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had also encouraged Mr Biden to create a climate corps, saying in a letter on Monday that “the climate crisis demands a whole-of-government response at an unprecedented scale”.

The lawmakers cited deadly heatwaves across the nation, as well as dangerous floods in New England and devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, among recent examples of climate-related disasters.

A federal climate corps will “prepare a whole generation of workers for good-paying union jobs in the clean economy” while helping to “fight climate change, build community resilience and support environmental justice,” the politicians wrote.

The White House declined to say how much the programme will cost or how it will be paid for, but Democrats proposed 10 billion dollar (£8.06 billion) for the climate corps in the Climate Bill before the provision was removed.

Republicans have largely dismissed the climate corps as a do-gooder proposal that would waste money and could even take jobs away from other workers displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We don’t need another FDR programme, and the idea that this is going to help land management is a false idea as well,” Arkansas Rep Bruce Westerman, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said in 2021.

Biden
President Joe Biden will use his executive authority to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps green jobs programme (Susan Walsh/AP/PA)

Rep Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat who has co-sponsored a climate corps bill, said it is important to train the next generation of federal land managers, park rangers and other stewards of our natural resources.

Mr Neguse and other Democrats have said the program should pay “a living wage” while offering health care coverage and support for child care, housing, transportation and education.

White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi said the administration will work with at least six federal agencies to create the climate corps and will pair with at least 10 states.

California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan and Washington have already begun similar programmes, while five more are launching their own climate corps, the adviser said: Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah.

The initiative will provide job training and service opportunities to work on a wide range of projects that tackle climate change.

These include restoring coastal wetlands to protect communities from storm surges and flooding; deploying clean energy projects such as wind and solar power; managing forests to improve health and prevent catastrophic wildfires; and implementing energy efficient solutions to cut energy bills for consumers, the White House said.