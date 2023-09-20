Unesco adds First World War remembrance sites to heritage registry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Unesco adds First World War remembrance sites to heritage registry

By Press Association
A sculpture entitled Mourning Parents by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz at a German First World War cemetery in Vladslo, Belgium (Virginia Mayo/AP/PA)
Unesco has added First World War funerary and memorial locations across the Western Front to its prestigious World Heritage registry, expanding its list of landmarks of monumental importance.

The World Heritage Committee announced the decision on Wednesday during its meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The list includes sites the panel has deemed “of outstanding value to humanity”, according to the agency, and deserving of ”special protection” — including funding and international protection in times of war under the Geneva Convention.

France UNESCO
Dud’s Corner First World War cemetery in Loos-en-Gohelle, France (Virginia Mayo/AP/PA)

The newly added sites stretch from Belgium’s north to eastern France, battle zones where the Allied forces clashed with the German army from 1914 to 1918. The array of sanctuaries ranges from expansive necropolises bearing multitudes of soldiers from different nationalities to humbler graveyards and individual monuments.

The list previously included 1,157 sites notable for their extraordinary natural wonders or distinctive human contributions.

From the archaeological remnants of Turkey’s Gordion to the well-preserved Jewish heritage sites in Germany, this year’s additions are aimed at encouraging reflection and admiration for world culture, according to Unesco.

France UNESCO
Canadian soldiers march at a sunset ceremony at the First World War Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France (Virginia Mayo/AP/PA)

In a statement released on Wednesday, France’s defence ministry hailed the decision as a recognition of the “exceptional universal value” these sites hold, marking a meaningful counter to the “inhumanity of war”.

Belgium and France have been campaigning to include these sites in Unesco’s registry since the early 2010s. Sites are nominated to and designated by the UN cultural agency’s World Heritage Convention.

The incorporation of the First World War memorial grounds into the World Heritage List is meant to be a testimony to the legacy of the fallen soldiers, according to Unesco.