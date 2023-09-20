Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial may overlap with presidential primary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial may overlap with presidential primary

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Maquoketa, Iowa on Wednesday (Charlie Neibergall/AP/PA)
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a Bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April 2, potentially putting former president Donald Trump on the ballot as he stands trial in Manhattan for a hush-money criminal case.

The new primary date could add a new layer to an increasingly chaotic calendar for Mr Trump next year, as the Republican frontrunner attempts to navigate court cases in multiple states while he seeks a return to the White House.

His New York trial is set to begin on March 25, and though the date could change, it may set up an extraordinary scenario in which the former president might find himself in court as Republican voters in the state are picking their next presidential candidate.

Mr Trump became the first former US president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted this year on charges in New York state stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. He has pleaded not guilty.

Election 2024 Trump
Since then, Mr Trump has been indicted in a handful of other cases, including a federal classified documents case in Florida, a federal elections interference case in Washington and an election subversion case in Georgia.

He also faces two civil trials in New York, one alleging he fraudulently misstated the value of assets and another regarding the alleged defamation of a writer who accused Mr Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s.

Gov Hochul, a Democrat, signed the Bill setting the new April 2 primary date after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved it this summer.

Primary elections are set for March 19 in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona. Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday approved a Bill to move their state’s primary to March 19 as well, though the proposal still requires passage in the state House of Representatives.

Mr Trump is so far leading a pack of Republican presidential hopefuls seeking the Republican nomination.

Election 2024 Trump
He began an autumn push on Wednesday to lock in thousands of Republican caucus-goers in early-voting Iowa, where the former president faces sky-high expectations in his campaign for a White House comeback.

Having campaigned far less often in Iowa than his 2024 rivals, Mr Trump was making his first of five Iowa visits planned through to the end of October, aimed at converting what polls in Iowa show as a commanding lead among committed supporters and volunteers.

“In less than four months from now, we’re going to win the Iowa caucuses in a historic landslide,” Mr Trump predicted as he addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 people in the town of Maquoketa.

In 2016 Mr Trump finished a close second to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Supporters from across north-east Iowa lined up outside the expo building at the Jackson County fairgrounds hours before Mr Trump’s arrival. His campaign aimed to collect signed cards from the crowd pledging to back him in the January 15 caucuses.

Mr Trump addressed his 2016 loss at the start of his speech, blaming his previous campaign team.

“They didn’t do the caucus thing too well and I learned a lot,” Mr Trump acknowledged, adding: “I don’t like second, though.”

Mr Trump has visited Iowa seven times this year, headlining policy and political events.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. We’re going to fight for every vote. You’re going to see that in every event,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.