Harry Kane on target as Bayern Munich pile misery on Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Harry Kane on target as Bayern Munich pile misery on Manchester United

By Press Association
Harry Kane fired home a penalty (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane fired home a penalty (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United’s Champions League return ended in disappointment as Harry Kane struck from the spot for Bayern Munich in an entertaining 4-3 win kicked off by Andre Onana’s clanger.

The European heavyweights are at very different stages right now, with the perennial Bundesliga champions second favourites to win a competition that the Red Devils did not even feature in last season.

Absentee-hit United began brightly enough at the Allianz Arena, only for Serge Gnabry to score shortly after ex-Manchester City forward Leroy Sane’s effort squirmed past summer signing Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund netted his first goal for the club but Kane quickly slammed home a penalty, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as the Red Devils suffered a fourth defeat in five matches.

Sergio Reguilon consoles Andre Onana
Andre Onana, right, was at fault for Bayern’s first goal (PA via DPA)

Few could argue with the eventual outcome, but United had started brightly in Bavaria and should have gone ahead through Facundo Pellistri or Christian Eriksen inside four minutes.

Bayern, who were without suspended boss Thomas Tuchel on the touchline, shook off initial sluggishness, with Sane’s strike beating distraught Onana before Gnabry fired home four minutes later.

Hojlund’s effort off the heel of Kim Min-jae shortly after half-time brought hope to Erik ten Hag’s men, only for Eriksen to soon be adjudged to have handled.

Ex-Tottenham team-mate Kane scored the resulting spot-kick, with Casemiro’s brace sandwiching Tel’s strike during a dramatic conclusion to the Group A opener.

Bayern had won their Champions League opener in 19 successive seasons heading into this match in Munich, where they had not lost a group-stage game since 2013.

Harry Kane celebrates
Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot (Nick Potts/PA)

Few expected those impressive runs to end on Wednesday, although United began purposefully and should have taken an early lead.

Eriksen collected a lax Sane pass just outside the edge of the box and sent a smart, slightly deflected ball to the far post, which was cut out just in the nick of time.

Alphonso Davies’ challenge prevented Pellistri scoring on just his second United start, with Eriksen firing the follow-up straight at Sven Ulreich.

Ten Hag’s team continued with confidence in and out of possession as they looked to keep things tight while offering an attacking threat.

Bayern were looking uncharacteristically sloppy in key moments, only for an Onana clanger to gift them a 28th-minute lead.

Sane cut in from the right and collected a return pass from Kane, before hitting a first-time snapshot that too easily beat the United goalkeeper.

Devastated Onana buried his head in the turf and team-mates came over to console him – a gut punch followed by a body blow four minutes later.

Impressive Jamal Musiala drove down the left and kept his cool under pressure in the box, laying back for Gnabry to sweep home.

Sane went close to a third at the other end before the break, which United returned from strongly as they scored in the 49th minute.

Quick play after gaining possession ended with Hojlund turning and hitting an effort that went in off Kim to the delight of the United fans high at the opposite end of the ground.

Rasmus Hojlund
Rasmus Hojlund, right, netted his first United goal (Nick Potts/PA)

But Bayern wasted little time restoring their two-goal cushion. Musiala saw a shot deflected just wide and play was then halted as the VAR checked for a potential penalty.

Referee Glenn Nyberg was advised to review an Eriksen handball from Dayot Upamecano’s header, with the official pointing to the spot after watching the incident back.

Kane stepped up and smashed home the resulting spot-kick into the bottom left-hand corner beyond the reach of Onana.

Sane saw an effort come back off the post as Bayern sought an immediate fourth as United tried to batten down the hatches.

Good work by Musiala ended with Onana stopping a Kane thumper, with Lisandro Martinez booked for barging over the striker in the aftermath.

Mathys Tel
Mathys Tel made it 4-2 (Nick Potts/PA)

United’s goalkeeper stopped a Sane 20-yarder dipping in as the visitors hung on, with Onana pushing away a goalbound Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting attempt.

He and fellow substitute Kingsley Coman had further chances, before United replacement Alejandro Garnacho turned wide at the other end.

The visitors found the net in the 88th minute as Casemiro managed to direct home having failed with his initial effort, sparking a box-office conclusion.

Thomas Muller hit the post in stoppage time, before fellow introduction Tel fired into the roof of the net.

Casemiro headed in a Bruno Fernandes free-kick but there was no time to snatch a draw.