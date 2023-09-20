First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in 30 minutes, goes on sale for nearly £8m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in 30 minutes, goes on sale for nearly £8m

By Press Association
A Walk In The Woods, the first painting Bob Ross produced for his TV show The Joy Of Painting, is going up for sale for nearly 10 million dollars (Mark Vancleave/AP/PA)
A Walk In The Woods, the first painting Bob Ross produced for his TV show The Joy Of Painting, is going up for sale for nearly 10 million dollars (Mark Vancleave/AP/PA)

A painting by Bob Ross, the artist who brought painting to the people, with works completed for TV viewers in less than half an hour, is going up for sale for nearly 10 million dollars (£8.1 million).

A Walk In The Woods, the first of more than 400 paintings Ross produced on-air for his TV series The Joy Of Painting, will be sold by a Minneapolis art gallery.

“It is season one, episode one of what you would call the rookie card for Bob Ross,” Ryan Nelson, who owns the gallery, Modern Artifact, said of the work created in the show’s debut, which aired on January 11, 1983.

Growing up in a small town, Mr Nelson said he was introduced to art through Ross’s show and loves his paintings. He does not expect a quick sale given the high asking price, which he sees as an opportunity to display the painting for a larger audience.

Bob Ross Painting
Bob Ross was known for his unpretentious approach to painting on his long-running show The Joy Of Painting (Richard Drew/AP/PA)

On that first show where he painted A Walk In The Woods, Ross — sporting his perm, full beard and unbuttoned shirt — stressed that painting did not need to be pretentious.

“We have avoided painting for so long because I think all of our lives we’ve been told that you have to go to school half your life, maybe even have to be blessed by Michelangelo at birth, to ever be able to paint a picture,” Ross said. “And here, we want to show you that that’s not true. That you can paint a picture.”

Ross, who died in 1995, hosted the show from 1983 until 1994. In each episode, he would speak directly to viewers whom he encouraged to paint with him as he created idealised scenes of streams backed by mountains, waterfalls and rustic cabins and mills — all done very quickly.

“What this piece represents is the people’s artist,” Mr Nelson said. “This isn’t an institution that’s telling you that Bob Ross is great. It’s not some high-brow gallery telling you that Bob Ross is great. This is the masses, the population in the world that are saying that Bob Ross is great.”

The first season of The Joy Of Painting was filmed in Falls Creek, Virginia, and the painting from Ross’s first show was sold months later to raise funds for the local PBS station.

A volunteer at the station bought the painting for an undisclosed price and hung it in her home for 39 years until getting in touch with Mr Nelson, who has bought and sold more than 100 of Ross’s works.

Nelson bought the painting last year and then gave it a “not for sale” price of 9.85 million dollars (£7.94 million), said publicist Megan Hoffman.

Ms Hoffman said the asking price is far more than any other Ross painting has sold for, but A Walk In The Woods is unique and Mr Nelson is not looking for a quick sale. She notes that Ross’s popularity has soared in recent years, with 5.63 million subscribers to a YouTube channel featuring his shows.

“Ryan would prefer to take it out, tour it around to museums and things like that so people can enjoy it and appreciate it,” Ms Hoffman said. “He will take offers but he’s not in a hurry to sell it.”