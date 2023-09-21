On This Day in 2008 – United States end European dominance with Ryder Cup win

The United States ended Europe’s dominance to win the Ryder Cup for the first time in nine years on this day in 2008.

Paul Azinger’s team claimed victory by an emphatic 16.5–11.5 score at Valhalla Golf Club, with Jim Furyk hitting the winning point on the 17th to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez.

It ended Europe’s run of winning three consecutive Ryder Cups and left team captain Nick Faldo facing plenty of scrutiny for his controversial picks on the final day in Kentucky.

📸 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u7qzgLS1Y1 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 20, 2018

The USA established a lead from the morning foursomes on Friday and concluded day one with a three-point lead following the afternoon four-ball.

An evenly contested day two saw America hold a 9-7 advantage at the end of Saturday going into the singles matches on Sunday.

Europe team captain Faldo decided to bottom-load his best players for the Sunday singles, with Padraig Harrington, the Open and USPGA champion, held back for the last match.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were amongst the last groups out at Valhalla.

The USA’s Jim Furyk celebrates his singles victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez (Nick Potts/PA)

It backfired badly for Faldo with Anthony Kim beating Sergio Garcia in the opening singles before Kenny Perry, Boo Weekley and JB Holmes got USA on a winning streak.

It left the fate of the Ryder Cup down to Furyk, who beat Jimenez two and one to ensure America got their hands back on the trophy with McDowell, Poulter, Westwood and Harrington still out on the green.

“We are talking about fractions between these two teams. If we could get it to the last four guys – that was the risk I guess we took,” Faldo reflected.

“We gave our heart and soul. The golf was fantastic and this particular week they have done us. Everybody has given 100 per cent and that’s all you can do.”