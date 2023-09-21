Bruno Fernandes tells Andre Onana to stop blaming himself for Man Utd defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruno Fernandes tells Andre Onana to stop blaming himself for Man Utd defeat

By Press Association
Andre Onana was disappointed following Manchester United’s Champions League loss to Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)
Andre Onana was disappointed following Manchester United's Champions League loss to Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

Bruno Fernandes threw his support behind Andre Onana and told the devastated Manchester United goalkeeper to stop blaming himself for the Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Having been beaten in three of their first five matches for the first time in the Premier League era, the Red Devils’ return to European football’s top table ended in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men started the Group A opener surprisingly well at the Allianz Arena, only for summer signing Onana to somehow let a low Leroy Sane shot squirm home.

The 27-year-old buried his head in the turf and was consoled by team-mates, later saying he “let the team down” and that United “didn’t win today, it’s because of me”.

Andre Onana is consoled after conceding
Andre Onana is consoled after conceding (PA Wire via DPA)

“It’s not about Andre,” United skipper Fernandes said. “Andre is a great goalkeeper.

“He will keep giving us a lot of points, a lot of saves. He hasn’t to take any blame for nothing.

“We have to take the blame as a team, that we’re going to go through this moment together because we are strong as a team.”

Onana’s gaffe was swiftly followed by a Serge Gnabry strike, with Harry Kane then scoring a penalty straight after Rasmus Hojlund had pulled one back early in the second half.

The match came to a hectic conclusion, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as United showed spirit but ultimately lost for a fourth time in five matches.

“I think what everyone has to do is to do their own job and look at themselves first,” Fernandes said in the bowels of the Allianz Arena.

“That’s what I do as a player, not as a captain – as a person and first point.

“I think everyone does that and I think today it wasn’t the case that not everyone was doing the best for the team or trying to fight for getting the result. I think everyone did that.

“It’s just the momentum and against big teams, as I said, when you give a lot of chances to them, they’re going to hurt you.

“Even then they give us some chances and we scored three goals, so I think no-one would expect us to come into Bayern and score three goals.

“I don’t think anyone outside of us would expect us to fight for the result in trying to get something from the game.

“But I think the team did. Obviously it wasn’t enough but we’re not playing against some bad team.

“We were playing one of the best teams in the world, with great players, with great qualities.

“Obviously it’s not the best moment for us but we will get through this and we will get the results back.”

United stayed in Germany following the Group A opener and are training before flying back as preparations step up for Saturday evening’s key trip to Burnley.

Ten Hag will be hoping to have more options to choose from at Turf Moor, having headed to Bayern without nine injured players.

“Obviously, we want to have everyone back because we know that as many players we have available, the team will be stronger,” Fernandes said. “And obviously more options for the manager to do his choices and whatever his tactics, the first 11 or whatever he picks.

“But obviously, still, we have the players and we have enough experience and enough talent in the team to get through this moment even with all the players.

“Obviously now I think some of them probably will come back earlier and will lift the team because we have quality players injured.

“But it’s about the ones that are now playing, giving something to get the result and that’s it.

“We can’t rely now on the injuries and everything.

“We know it’s tough and you need to get through that because you can’t control (it).

“But I think the team has players (good) enough to get a response.”