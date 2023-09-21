Two of Norway’s top female politicians facing consequences of husbands’ misdeeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Two of Norway’s top female politicians facing consequences of husbands’ misdeeds

By Press Association
The political careers of Anniken Huitfeldt and Erna Solberg, two of Norway’s most powerful women, are under threat after it emerged that their husbands had been dealing shares behind their backs (Hannah McKay/Pool/AP)
The political careers of Anniken Huitfeldt and Erna Solberg, two of Norway’s most powerful women, are under threat after it emerged that their husbands had been dealing shares behind their backs (Hannah McKay/Pool/AP)

The political careers of two of Norway’s most powerful women are under threat after it was revealed that their husbands had been trading in shares behind their backs.

Foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt, of the centre-left Labour Party, and former conservative prime minister Erna Solberg are having to explain why they were making decisions in office that could potentially have enriched their spouses.

The cases of the two women on opposite sides of the political divide are separate but their defence is more or less the same: they say they did not know what their husbands were up to. And rivals are calling for both women to stand down.

Green Party politician Rasmus Hansson said the pair are damaging the reputation of Norwegian politics and urged them both to resign.

“Walk now. Please,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that if they refuse to go, their parties should remove them.

The case against 62-year-old Ms Solberg is more serious.

During her two terms in office from 2013 to 2021, her husband, Sindre Finnes, made more than 3,600 share deals, many of which should have disqualified Ms Solberg from making decisions on running the country.

In interviews with Norwegian media on Thursday, Ms Solberg said: “I mean very clearly that I have responsibility, and I have explained why: I thought I had fulfilled my responsibility. I had no reason to believe that Sindre was deceiving me.”

She said her husband “cannot engage in share trading if I become prime minister again”.

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Mr Finnes admitted that he lied to his wife about his trades but he said he never acted on inside information, which would have been a criminal offence.

Norway Politics
Erna Solberg’s husband, Sindre Finnes, made more than 3,600 share deals during her two terms as prime minister (Seth Wenig/AP)

Even in Norway, where the route to the top of politics is considered smoother for women than other places in the world, the stereotype-busting image of Ms Solberg being too busy running the country to worry what her husband was doing at home has often been played for laughs.

“That would not have happened if it was the other way around. These men are being made fun of because they are men with powerful wives,” said Berit Aalborg, political editor with the Vart Land newspaper.

“We like to think we have a high degree of gender equality in Norway. But this is a kind of sexism.”

Mr Finnes’ share trading came to light after foreign minister Ms Huitfeldt admitted that her husband, Ola Flem, had traded shares in companies her decisions could have affected.

After being scolded by her own government’s legal department for failing to get to grips with her partner’s “financial activities”, she admitted in a statement that she “should have asked my husband what shares he owned”.

The 53-year-old foreign minister said that, since she did not know about the conflicts of interests, her decisions were still valid.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Ms Huitfeldt’s party, has backed her.

Ms Solberg, who has led the conservative Hoeyre party since May 2004, wants to be the lead conservative candidate for the national election in 2025.

On Thursday, she said she is willing to continue as leader but that it up to the party to decide.