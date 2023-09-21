Serial killer pleads guilty to killing 14 people in Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial killer pleads guilty to killing 14 people in Rwanda

By Press Association
Denis Kazungu has admitted killing 14 people (Rashid Bugiranfura/AP)
A suspected serial killer in Rwanda pleaded guilty at a court on Thursday, saying he killed 14 people, most of them women.

Denis Kazungu admitted charges including murder, rape and robbery.

The 34-year-old appeared at Kicukiro Court in the capital, Kigali, and did not appear to show any emotion during the hearing.

Kazungu smiled as police led him into the courtroom.

Rwanda Serial Killer
Denis Kazungu is escorted by police into Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali (Rashid Bugiranfura/AP)

Officers discovered 12 bodies on his property, but he said he killed an additional two people whose bodies have not been found.

Kazungu said he killed his victims because he claimed they intentionally infected him with HIV, but he offered no evidence of this.

The victims include 11 women and one man, authorities said.

The genders of the other two people Kazungu said he killed were not immediately clear.

Kazungu said he could remember the names of only three of his victims.

He requested that his trial be held behind closed doors so details about the case would not be publicised and others would be prevented from possibly being inspired to become serial killers.

Kazungu did not have a lawyer at the hearing and is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Police alleged that the suspect lured people from bars to his home in a suburb of Kigali.

Though identities of his victims have not yet been officially released, a woman has appeared on local interviews claiming to have escaped from Kazungu and his accomplices.

Rwanda Serial Killer
Kazungu is set to face court again on Tuesday (Rashid Bugiranfura/AP)

Nobody else has been charged in the case.

Police said the suspect used different names in a bid to conceal his true identity.

The New Times newspaper quoted Kazungu’s landlord, Augustin Shyirambere, as saying the suspect had not paid rent for several months and denied access to the property. The landlord went to authorities for help.

One neighbour said the suspect was married and rented two houses, one for his family and the other unoccupied.

He owned a motorcycle spare parts shop, said the neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Emmanuel Nizeyimana, the executive secretary of the Busanza neighbourhood where Kazungu lived, said the suspect had previously been detained over alleged robbery and rape but was later released. It was not immediately clear why.