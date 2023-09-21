Rupert Murdoch praised as ‘visionary leader’ and ‘greatest media entrepreneur’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rupert Murdoch praised as ‘visionary leader’ and ‘greatest media entrepreneur’

By Press Association
Rupert Murdoch (John Stillwell/PA)
Rupert Murdoch has been praised for being a “bold, brilliant, visionary leader whose audacity and tenacity built a magnificently successful global media empire”.

On Thursday, it was announced that the 92-year-old Australian-born newspaper owner would retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses.

Piers Morgan was among those paying tribute.

The 58-year-old has worked for a succession of Mr Murdoch’s outlets, and aged 29 he was appointed as the editor of the now defunct newspaper the News of the World by the media mogul.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan said: “Rupert Murdoch has been a bold, brilliant, visionary leader whose audacity & tenacity built a magnificently successful global media empire.

“It’s been a privilege to work for him on and off for the past 30 years, and an ongoing masterclass in journalism & business. Thanks Boss!”

Morgan was the editor of the former tabloid newspaper until he jumped ship to the Daily Mirror, which he edited from 1995 to 2004, before signing a deal with Mr Murdoch’s News Corp and Fox News Media in 2021.

The agreement led to him doing columns for the New York Post and The Sun along with presenting Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs on News UK’s newly launched channel TalkTV.

Also paying tribute to Mr Murdoch’s business skills was the ex-editor of The Sun, Kelvin MacKenzie, who called his former boss the “greatest media entrepreneur of this, or any other age”.

Writing on X, Mr MacKenzie also said: “It will lead to change.”

Another former editor of the same newspaper, David Yelland, wished Mr Murdoch success and also appeared to make reference to the hit US TV show Succession.

Sharing a photo, the public relations expert, who also worked at American tabloid newspaper the New York Post, said: “Happy retirement Rupert, best of succession luck to Lachlan. (Picture: New York – day I was appointed deputy editor of the @nypost.)”

Jesse Armstrong, creator, executive producer and writer of the popular series, Succession, admitted recently that the original script was based on Mr Murdoch and his family.

Mr Murdoch, who will be appointed chairman emeritus of each company, is going to be replaced in the role at Fox and News Corp by his son Lachlan Murdoch.