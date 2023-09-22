Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises Ange Postecoglou ahead of Tottenham’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises Ange Postecoglou ahead of Tottenham’s visit

By Press Association
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised opposite number Ange Postecoglou’s impact at Tottenham ahead of the north London derby on Sunday.

Postecoglou’s free-scoring Spurs have netted 13 times in five Premier League matches to make an unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign.

And Arteta admitted he is a fan of the Australian, who has positively changed the atmosphere at Spurs despite the summer departure of star striker Harry Kane.

“They have a new challenge, a new opportunity, they have a new manager who is doing really well and he’s managed to change the vibe around the club and with a different style too, so we need to be ourselves and produce the performance to beat them,” Arteta said.

“I really like him. I have players who had him before and they always speak really highly of him, which is not a coincidence because straight away he’s fitting in the right way and that’s the beauty of the league where there are top managers, competition and every game is very difficult.

“The recent year has been beautiful (against Tottenham – Arsenal won twice last season) and it’s about being with our supporters when we manage to win the game and the satisfaction that you give to everyone. It’s a special day for everybody and hopefully we can do that again.

“They have many qualities (despite Kane’s departure) so it’s a big change but they have adapted well to it.”

Goalkeeper David Raya has started ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in Arsenal’s last two games, against Everton and then PSV in the Champions League.

Arteta insisted he understands Ramsdale’s frustration of not starting and highlighted the competition for places which forced a change at number one.

“I understand (his frustration) and it’s very difficult for every player and I suffer and care about every player who’s not playing but this is the competition and this is my job as well to make decisions in the best possible way for the team,” Arteta added.

“He’s been very supportive and good around the place and that’s what I expect from every single player because when you’re on the field there is someone else who’s not so it works both ways. So far he’s been very good.

“It is hard and with other players it’s the same. Aaron (Ramsdale) is an exceptional character and has a charisma and aura around him and we all know that so I fully understand that (why he’s frustrated at being benched), we have to deal with that but I need to make a line-up to prepare for the game.

“I haven’t decided who will start.”

Arteta lauded captain Martin Odegaard after the midfielder signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

He said: “He’s got a really good balance (as a captain) and you notice him around the building because he always does the right things, he’s funny and likeable, committed and I’m really happy to have him as a captain.”