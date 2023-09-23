Venezuelan faces having to part with pet squirrel after making it to US border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Venezuelan faces having to part with pet squirrel after making it to US border

By Press Association
Niko, a pet squirrel, on the shoulder of Yeison in their tent at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico (Valerie Gonzalez/AP)
A 23-year-old Venezuelan man is preparing to say goodbye to a pet squirrel he says he brought from his home country on a journey to Mexico.

Yeison is among the millions of Venezuelans in recent years who have fled because of political and economic upheaval, and has spent months in Mexico waiting to make an asylum case in the US.

He is now scheduled to get that chance but will probably have to leave behind his pet squirrel, Niko.

The pair are an unusual but blunt reflection of the emotional choices migrants make over what to take – and what to leave behind – as they embark on the dangerous trip north.

Niko, a pet squirrel, and his owner, Yeison, in their tent at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico
Yeison, who declined to give his last name because he fears for his family’s safety in Venezuela, said going without Niko was out of the question.

But Mexico is where they might be forced to part ways.

Yeison has secured an appointment to present himself at the border to seek entry to the US and request asylum.

Animals are generally not allowed to cross the border.

“It would practically be like starting with nothing, without Niko,” Yeison said.

Many who set off on the roughly 3,000-mile journey to the US do so with only what they can carry and their loved ones.

For Yeison, that was a squirrel with a black stripe and flecks of white hair, who made the long trip nesting in a red knit cap stuffed inside a backpack.

For six months, Yeison and Niko lived in a tent at an encampment with hundreds of other migrants in Matamoros.

The site is across from the Texas border city of Brownsville, which is hundreds of miles east of Eagle Pass and not experiencing the same dramatic increase in migrants that prompted the mayor to issue an emergency declaration this past week.

On a recent day, Niko crawled over Yeison’s shoulders and stayed close while darting around the tent.

The chances are slim that Yeison can take Niko across the border, but volunteers at the encampment are not giving up.

Gladys Canas, the director of non-governmental organisation Ayudandoles A Triunfar, said she has encountered other migrants who wanted to cross with their pets – cats, dogs and even a rabbit once.

But until now, never a squirrel.

Ms Canas helped connect Yeison with a veterinarian to document Niko’s vaccinations to provide to border agents.

Niko, a pet squirrel, is fed by his owner, Yeison, in their tent at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico
She is hopeful they will allow the squirrel to cross, whether with Yeison or with a volunteer.

“There’s a connection between him and the squirrel, so much that he preferred to bring it with him than leave the squirrel behind with family in Venezuela and face the dangers that come with the migrant journey. They gave each other courage,” she said.

Yeison said he found the squirrel after nearly stepping on him one day in Venezuela.

The squirrel appeared to be newly born and Yeison took him home, where he named him Niko and family members fed him yoghurt.

The picky squirrel, Yeison said, prefers nibbling on pine trees and is fed tomatoes and mangoes, even in times when food is hard to come by.

At first, Yeison said he sought work in Colombia.

Niko, a pet squirrel, and his owner, Yeison, in their tent at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico
He returned to find a loose pine splinter lodged in Niko’s eye and resolved after that to take the squirrel with him on the next journey to the US.

Like thousands of migrants, Yeison made the trip through the perilous jungle known as the Darien Gap, where he said he found the body of a man under some blankets.

He said he concealed Niko in a backpack when they boarded buses and crossed through checkpoint inspections in Mexico.

But one time, Yieson said, a bus driver discovered the squirrel and made him pay extra to keep the animal on board.

Yeison said he sold his phone for 35 dollars (£28.50) to cover the cost.

Once they reached the encampment in Matamoros, the pair settled into a routine.

Yeison makes money cutting hair by his tent and often falls asleep sharing the same pillow with Niko at night.

He was bracing for a separation.

“I don’t want for him to be separated from me, because I know that we’d get heartsick. I’m sure of that,” Yeison said.

“And if he doesn’t get sick, I hope he gets to be happy. And that he never forgets my face.”