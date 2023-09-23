Trudeau pledges Canada’s support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trudeau pledges Canada’s support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia

By Press Association
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced several support measures for Ukraine, including military, economic and humanitarian assistance, while also pledging an additional show of diplomatic backing through steps intended to punish Russia over the war.

In a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Trudeau said: “We’re continuing to impose costs on Russia and ensuring that those responsible for this illegal, unjustifiable invasion do not benefit from it.”

Canada and Ukraine have agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study the seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, including from the Russian Central Bank, Mr Trudeau said.

Canada Ukraine Zelenskyy
The country added 63 Russian individuals and entities to its sanctions list, including “those complicit in the kidnapping of children and the spreading of disinformation”, Mr Trudeau said.

Mr Trudeau added that Canada’s pledge to stand with Ukraine will include 650 million Canadian dollars (£393 million) in new military assistance over the next three years.

Canada will provide Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, including armoured medical evacuation vehicles built in London, Ontario.

Pilot and maintenance instructors for F-16 fighter jets, support for Leopard 2 battle tank maintenance, 35 drones with high-resolution cameras, light vehicles and ammunition are all part of the intended support package, the prime minister said.

Canada Ukraine Zelenskyy Visit
The multiyear support also will include a financial contribution to a UK-led consortium delivering air defence equipment to Ukraine, he added.

Canada’s monetary support will continue into the 2024 fiscal year, while the governments also have signed a free trade agreement.

Other assistance for non-governmental organisations and Ukraine’s government will include measures to improve “cyber resilience,” rebuild local infrastructure and assist farmers.

Canada also plans to contribute funds for Ukraine’s national war memorial and money to increase the availability of mental health support at the appropriate time, he said.

Mr Trudeau said: “We stand here absolutely united in our defence of democracy and our condemnation of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified and unconscionable invasion of Ukraine.”