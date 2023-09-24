Two more bodies found in rubble of Taiwanese factory explosion

Two more bodies have been recovered from the site of a golf ball factory fire in southern Taiwan, raising the death toll to nine, according to media reports.

One person remains missing while four of the victims of the explosion in Pingtung County were firefighters. About 100 people were injured in the incident.

An explosion at about 6.10pm on Friday caused part of the building to collapse, trapping firefighters and workers under rubble, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said, quoting a fire service official.

Firefighters take rest near the burned factory (EBC via AP/PA)

A second explosion followed 20 minutes later.

The fire at the Launch Technologies Co factory at Pingtung Technology Industrial Park was not extinguished until Saturday. The cause remains unclear.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen travelled to Pingtung County on Saturday and met with victims and their families, Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS reported.