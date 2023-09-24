Ajax’s match with bitter rivals Feyenoord suspended by protesting fans

Ajax’s Eredivisie clash with rivals Feyenoord at the Johan Cruyff Arena was suspended after home fans threw fireworks on to the pitch.

The match had been halted twice before being officially suspended as Ajax fans hurled flares on to the field in protest as their club trailed 3-0.

After the referee had led the players off for a second time in the 55th minute it was announced shortly after that the fixture was “permanently stopped” as it was considered unsafe for the players to continue.

Ajax said on their official website’s live blog in the 56th minute: “De Klassieker has been permanently stopped after fireworks ended up on the field twice.”

The club announced shortly afterwards on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The match has officially been suspended.”

The Eredivisie posted a short social media statement on X, which read: “De Klassieker is permanently stopped after repeated fireworks on the field.

“More information about how to complete this match will follow later.”

Ajax supporters first hurled flares after Igor Paixao scored Feyenoord’s third goal in the 37th minute. Two earlier strikes from Santiago Gimenez had put the visitors in control.

It has been reported that Ajax fans had fought among themselves and some supporters began vandalising the stadium after the game had been halted.

Ajax have made a poor start to the season, winning only one of their first four league games and currently sit 13th in the table, 10 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.