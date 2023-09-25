Residents prepare to return to ruined homes seven weeks after Lahaina wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents prepare to return to ruined homes seven weeks after Lahaina wildfire

By Press Association
The hall of historic Waiola Church burning in Lahaina during the August 8 fire (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/AP)
The first residents and property owners are being allowed to return to their devastated homes in the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, seven weeks after it was engulfed by wildfires.

The deadliest US wildfire in more than a century saw people race into the sea to escape the flames as the former capital of the once-Hawaiian kingdom burned.

As the first restrictions start to lift on the 17 zones and dozens of sub-zones of burned ruins, divided up by the government, residents have been told they will be accompanied on visits to their properties on Monday and Tuesday amid fears of toxic dust left behind by the fires.

Non-profit organisations will offer protective equipment such as masks and coveralls as the ash may contain asbestos, lead, arsenic or other dangerous substances.

Lahaina residents will also be provided with water, shade, medical and mental health care, toilets, washing stations and transportation if needed.

Interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency Darryl Oliveira said authorities plan to approach the first home visits delicately, allowing people space and privacy to grieve and reflect in the wake of the disastrous fire.

He said: “They anticipate some people will only want to go for a very short period of time, a few minutes to say goodbye in a way to their property.

Hawaii Fires Power Lines
A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Mr Oliveira’s comments echo those of Hawaii Governor Josh Green, made last week as the first residents were told they would soon be allowed home visits.

Mr Green said: “Others may want to stay several hours. They’re going to be very accommodating.”

The fire left at least 97 people dead and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings.

Officials originally thought the death toll to sit around 115 people but that number dropped after DNA testing.

Maui Police chief John Pelletier said 74 of the victims had been identified and confirmed the number of missing people had fallen from 41 to 31.