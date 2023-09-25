Canadian speaker apologises after ovations for man who fought for Nazis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Canadian speaker apologises after ovations for man who fought for Nazis

By Press Association
Yaroslav Hunka, right, received a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press/AP)
Yaroslav Hunka, right, received a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press/AP)

The Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons Anthony Rota has issued an apology days after he drew attention to a man who fought in a military unit under the Nazis in the Second World War.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98, received two standing ovations from Canadian MPs in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust.

On Friday, speaker Anthony Rota introduced Mr Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

Canada Ukraine Apology
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press/AP)

The First Ukrainian Division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit under Nazi command.

The apology came in the wake of a statement from The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies on Sunday which said Mr Hunka and his division “was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable”.

The statement said: “An apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis, and an explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of the Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation.”

Shortly after the statement from The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, Mr Rota issued one of his own to express regret after honouring the elderly man after discovering more of his history.

Canada Ukraine Zelenskyy Visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raises a fist in acknowledgement of Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press/AP)

Mr Rota said: “In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so.

“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office also issued a statement on the issue, that stated Mr Rota had apologised and accepted full responsibility for issuing the invitation to Mr Hunka.

It also said Mr Rota accepted responsibility for the Nazi soldier’s invitation to parliament.

The statement said: “This was the right thing to do. No advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition.”

Canadian parliamentarians cheered while Mr Zelensky raised his fist to acknowledge Mr Hunka in Canada’s parliament on Friday.

Mr Hunka saluted from the gallery during two separate standing ovations.

Germany Nazi Camp
Wreaths at the memorial wall of the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen in Germany (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Mr Rota then called him a “Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero” and thanked him for his military service.

The Ukrainian president was in Ottawa to bolster support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion.