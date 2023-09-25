One person missing as nine killed in golf ball factory fire

One person remains missing after a fire ripped through a golf ball factory in Pingtung County, Taiwan, authorities have said.

The death toll from the blaze in Pingtung County has been reduced from 10 to nine, including four firefighters, after forensic analysis revealed some bones were not human.

About 100 people were injured in the incident.

The factory fire in the southern county of Pingtung in Taiwan (FTV/AP)

An explosion at about 6.10 pm on Friday caused part of the building to collapse, trapping firefighters and workers under rubble, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said, quoting a fire service official.

A second explosion followed 20 minutes later.

The Launch Technologies Co factory fire at Pingtung Technology Industrial Park was not extinguished until Saturday. The cause remains unclear.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen travelled to Pingtung County on Saturday and met with victims and their families, Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS reported.