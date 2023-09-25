‘Last of the mafia massacre masterminds’ dies in hospital after ‘being in coma’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘Last of the mafia massacre masterminds’ dies in hospital after ‘being in coma’

By Press Association
A photo reproduction of a computer-generated image released by Italian police of mafia boss contender Matteo Messina Denaro (Alessandro Fucarini/AP)
A photo reproduction of a computer-generated image released by Italian police of mafia boss contender Matteo Messina Denaro (Alessandro Fucarini/AP)

Matteo Messina Denaro, the convicted mastermind of some of the Sicilian mafia’s most heinous slayings, is dead.

It comes only months after Italy’s number one fugitive was caught following decades on the run.

Reporting from L’Aquila hospital in central Italy, Rai state radio said police officers guarding Messina Denaro’s hospital room moved to the morgue after the don died at about 2am on Monday.

Doctors said the mobster had been in a coma since Friday.

Reputed by investigators to be one of the mafia’s most powerful bosses, Messina Denaro, 61, had mainly been hiding out in western Sicily, his stronghold, during his 30 years on the run, thanks to the help of locals.

His need for colon cancer treatment led to his capture on January 16 2023.

Investigators were on his trail for years and discovered evidence he was receiving chemotherapy under an alias as an out-patient at a Palermo clinic.

Digging into Italy’s national health system data base, they tracked him down and took him into custody when he showed up for an appointment.

His arrest came 30 years and a day after the January 15 1993 capture of the mafia’s “boss of bosses” Salvatore “Toto” Riina in a Palermo apartment, also after decades in hiding.

Messina Denaro went into hiding later that year.

While a fugitive, he was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, including helping to plan, along with other Cosa Nostra bosses, a pair of 1992 bombings which killed Italy’s leading anti-mafia prosecutors — Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Prosecutors had hoped in vain he would collaborate with them and reveal Cosa Nostra secrets.

But according to Italian media reports, Messina Denaro made it clear immediately after his capture he would not talk.

A woman displays a photograph showing top anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone, left, and Paolo Borsellino
A woman displays a photograph showing top anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone, left, and Paolo Borsellino (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse/AP)

When he died, “he took with him his secrets” about Cosa Nostra, state radio said.

After his arrest, Messina Denaro began serving multiple life sentences in a top-security prison in L’Aquila, a city in Italy’s central Apennine mountain area, where he continued to receive chemotherapy.

But in his last weeks, after having two surgeries and with his condition worsening, he was transferred to the prison ward of the hospital where he died.

His silence hewed to the examples of Riina and of the Sicilian Mafia’s other top boss, Bernardo Provenzano, who was caught in a farmhouse in Corleone, Sicily, in 2006, after 37 years in hiding — the longest time on the run for a mafia boss.

Once Provenzano was in police hands, the state’s hunt focused on Messina Denaro, who managed to elude arrest despite numerous reported sightings.

Dozens of lower-level mafia bosses and foot soldiers did turn state’s evidence following a crackdown on the Sicilian syndicate sparked by the assassinations of Falcone and Borsellino – in bombings which also killed Falcone’s wife and several police bodyguards.

An Italian police officer looks at graffiti, on the perimeter wall of Palermo’s city’s cathedral, portraying Messina Denaro
An Italian police officer looks at graffiti, on the perimeter wall of Palermo’s city’s cathedral, portraying Messina Denaro (Alessandro Fucarini/AP)

Among Messina Denaro’s multiple murder convictions was one for the slaying of the young son of a turncoat.

The boy was kidnapped and strangled and his body was dissolved in a vat of acid.

Messina Denaro was also among several Cosa Nostra top bosses convicted of ordering a series of bombings in 1993 which targeted two churches in Rome, the Uffizi Galleries in Florence and an art gallery in Milan.

A total of 10 people were killed in the Florence and Milan bombings.

The attacks in those three tourist cities, according to turncoats, were aimed at pressuring the Italian government into easing rigid prison conditions for convicted mobsters.

When Messina Denaro was arrested, Palermo’s chief prosecutor, Maurizio De Lucia, said: “We have captured the last of the massacre masterminds.”