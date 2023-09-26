I set up Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, says Kansas City Chiefs coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I set up Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, says Kansas City Chiefs coach

By Press Association
Taylor Swift watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium (Ed Zurga/AP)
US pop star Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce were “set up” by his head coach Andy Reid, who joked during a press conference about playing matchmaker.

The Love Story singer, 33, sparked rumours of a new romance after watching the NFL game on Sunday between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs, cheering from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna.

Swift and American football tight end Kelce stepped out together after Kelce’s team secured the win, a moment captured on a video which went viral.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach said about the rumoured relationship during a press conference: “I met her before – I set them up.”

Meanwhile, Kelce’s NFL teammate Patrick Mahomes said about Swift: “She’s a pop star. She’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does. I haven’t got to meet her.

“I guess if she ends up being with Travis (Kelce) then I’ll probably meet her at some point. Seems like a good person so hopefully I get to meet her one day.”

When asked if he knew Swift was going to be at the game, he added: “He told me at the last minute, but there’s some things with Travis where he kind of just says it, and you don’t know if it’s true or not.

“He says it so calmly. I mean, I remember one time he was like, ‘Hey I’m going to one of the World Series games’, I’m like, you said it so randomly.

“And then he just went and I was just like, but the same thing…Friday, he was like ‘Yeah, I think she’s coming to the game this weekend’ and just moved about his business, so you’re kind of like ‘That just happens I guess’.

“I don’t know, that’s just Travis.”

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium (Ed Zurga/AP)

The viral video of Swift and Kelce was captured by US journalist and former American football player Jarrett Payton and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning it: “Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game.”

Payton is the son of NFL stalwart Walter Payton, the Chicago Bears’ running back for more than 10 seasons, who died in 1999.

It comes months after speculation that Swift was dating The 1975 frontman Matt Healy, who made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of her Eras tour in May.

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Swift split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Alwyn, who gained recognition after starring in 2016 war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, worked with Swift on her surprise eighth studio album Folklore, writing under the pseudonym William Bowery, and co-wrote a number of songs on the follow-up sister album, Evermore.

Swift recently dominated at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home nine trophies including the evening’s top prize – video of the year – for her Midnights album track Anti-Hero.