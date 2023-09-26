India and US army chiefs call for stability in Indo-Pacific region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India and US army chiefs call for stability in Indo-Pacific region

By Press Association
Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande, left, speaks as Chief of Staff of the US Army Gen Randy George, right, looks on at the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs conference in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP/PA)
India’s army chief has said the country is committed to maintaining a free and stable Indo-Pacific as global concern grows over Chinese influence in the region.

General Manoj Pande made the comments at the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference, hosted by India and the US, which is focused on boosting military diplomacy and collaboration as well as promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Army chiefs and delegations from 30 countries are attending the two-day event, which concludes on Wednesday.

Delegates pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference and 47th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP/PA)

Gen Pande said that while countries in the region are working towards a free Indo-Pacific, “we are witnessing manifestations of interstate contestations and competition” — a veiled reference to China, which has stepped up its activities in the region.

Neither Pande nor the US Army chief, Randy George, explicitly mentioned China in their remarks.

When asked about Chinese expansion at a press briefing, Mr George said the region was a critical priority for the US.

“It’s why we are out here and why we exercise more than anywhere else in the Pacific, to build all of this. What this conference proves … is (our) unity and commitment,” the US chief said.

At the opening ceremony held afterwards, Gen Pande said India’s outlook was focused on the peaceful resolution of disputes, avoiding force and adhering to international law.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, centre, and India’s Chief of Defence Staff Lt General Anil Chauhan, left, attend the opening ceremony of the conference (Altaf Qadri/AP/PA)

He added that in addition to challenges in maritime security, the region also faced security and humanitarian concerns on land, including territorial disputes and over “artificially expanded islands to acquire real estate and establish military bases” — another veiled reference to China.

China’s territorial claims in the East China and South China seas over islands have rattled Beijing’s smaller neighbours in Southeast Asia as well as Japan.

Meanwhile the relationship between New Delhi and Beijing has deteriorated since 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed along their undefined border in the Himalayan Ladakh region, leaving 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.