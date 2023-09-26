South Korea parades troops and powerful weapons in Armed Forces Day ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea parades troops and powerful weapons in Armed Forces Day ceremony

By Press Association
South Korean cadets take part in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)
South Korea paraded thousands of troops and an array of weapons capable of striking North Korea through its capital as part of its biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in 10 years on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to build a stronger military to thwart any provocation by the North.

Concerns are growing that North Korea is seeking Russian help in expanding its nuclear arsenal in return for supplying Moscow with conventional arms exhausted by its war with Ukraine.

South Korea’s missiles are transported in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

“After looking at your imposing march today, I believe our people would trust you and have faith in our national security,” Mr Yoon told cheering soldiers at the end of the ceremony in a central Seoul plaza.

“I’ll always support you together with our people.”

Earlier, South Korea rolled tanks, artillery systems, drones and powerful ballistic missiles capable of hitting all of North Korea through the streets of Seoul.

About 4,000 South Korean troops carrying rifles or flags followed them, accompanied by around 300 US soldiers, in the first such military parade since 2013.

Soldiers take part in the parade through Seoul on Tuesday (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

As the soldiers and their weapons went past, Mr Yoon waved, clapped and flashed a thumbs-up.

Since taking office last year, he has been pushing hard to beef up South Korea’s defence capability while expanding military drills with the US in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal.

But a complication in Seoul and Washington’s efforts to curb the North’s nuclear ambitions is the latest North Korean push to deepen military co-operation with Russia. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia’s far eastern region to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

North Korea reportedly wants to receive Russian technologies to help its development of spy satellites, nuclear-propelled submarines and powerful long-range missiles. Such weapons would pose a major security threat to South Korea and the US.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his speech during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Day in Seongnam, South Korea (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

In a formal Armed Forces Day ceremony at a military airport near Seoul earlier on Tuesday, Mr Yoon said he will strive to build “a strong military that instils fear in the enemy”.

“Based on battle-ready combat capabilities and a solid readiness posture, our military will immediately retaliate against any North Korean provocation,” he said. “If North Korea uses nuclear weapons, its regime will be brought to an end by an overwhelming response” from the South Korean-US alliance.

That ceremony drew about 6,700 soldiers and 200 weapons assets, the largest of its kind since 2013, according to South Korean officials.

Mr Yoon did not mention North Korean-Russian ties in his speech on Tuesday. But in an address to the UN General Assembly last week, he said South Korea “will not sit idly by” if North Korea and Russia agree to such weapons deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban all weapons trading with North Korea.

US officials have also said that North Korea and Russia would face consequences if they go ahead with such deals.

Also on Tuesday, senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China met in Seoul and agreed to hold the first summit of their leaders in four years “at the earliest convenient time,” according to a statement from South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

No date has been fixed, however, and the South Korean statement said the three countries agreed to hold a related foreign ministers’ meeting in a couple of months.

Mr Yoon said last week that Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had expressed their support for a trilateral summit in South Korea.

Mr Yoon’s moves to strengthen South Korea’s military alliance with the US and boost Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security co-operation have caused concerns that Seoul’s relations with China, its biggest trading partner, will be undermined. But Mr Yoon says Seoul-Washington-Tokyo co-operation will not marginalise any particular nation.

Also on Tuesday, South Korea’s Constitutional Court struck down a 2020 law that criminalised the sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to North Korea, calling it an excessive restriction on free speech.

The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by North Korean defector-activists in the South.

They included Park Sang-hak, who has been a frequent target of North Korean government anger for his years-long campaign of flying leaflets across the border with balloons.