JP Morgan to pay over claims it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking operations

By Press Association
Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

JP Morgan Chase has agreed to pay 75 million dollars (£62 million) to the US Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JP Morgan said that 55 million dollars of the settlement will go towards local charities and assistance for victims. Another 20 million dollars will go towards legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JP Morgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise”.

The European headquarters of JPMorgan bank (Yui Mok/PA)

In effect, the Virgin Islands had argued that JP Morgan had been complicit in Epstein’s behaviour and did not raise any red flags to law enforcement or bank regulators about Epstein being a “high risk” customer and making repeated large cash withdrawals.

The bank also said it reached a confidential legal settlement with James “Jes” Staley, the former top JP Morgan executive who managed the Epstein account before leaving the the bank.

JP Morgan sued ex-Barclays boss Mr Staley earlier this year, alleging that he covered up or minimised Epstein’s wrongdoing in order to maintain the lucrative account.

JP Morgan had already agreed to pay 290 million dollars in June in a class-action lawsuit that involved victims of Epstein’s trafficking crimes.

Epstein killed himself in a federal jail in 2019.