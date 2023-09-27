Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

By Press Association
Security forces gather at the site of a fatal fire in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq (Farid Abdulwahed/AP)
Security forces gather at the site of a fatal fire in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq (Farid Abdulwahed/AP)

A fire which raced through a hall at a wedding in northern Iraq has killed at least 114 people, authorities said.

The blaze in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya, close to the city of Mosul, in Nineveh province injured 150 others with authorities warning the number of fatalities could rise.

The health department in Nineveh province raised the death toll, originally put at 100, to 114.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr, who put the number of injured at 150 via the state-run Iraqi News Agency, said: “All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident.”

CORRECTION Iraq Wedding Fire
People gather at the site following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration (Farid Abdulwahed/AP)

Najim al-Jubouri, the provincial governor of Nineveh, said some of the injured had been transferred to regional hospitals.

He cautioned there were no final casualty figures from the blaze.

Prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country’s interior and health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the prime minister said he had phoned the governor and “the Ministers of Interior and Health are directed to mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate incident”.

Television footage showed flames rushing over the wedding hall as the fire took hold.

Iraq Wedding Fire
An Iraqi girl with burns in her hand lies on a bed (Farid Abdulwahed/AP)

In the aftermath, only charred metal and debris could be seen as people walked through the scene of the fire, the only light coming from TV cameras and the lights of onlookers’ mobile phones.

There was no immediate official word on the cause of the blaze but initial reports by the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw suggested fireworks at the venue may have sparked the fire.

Footage aired by Rudaw, apparently shot by a guest, showed fireworks shooting up from the floor and setting a chandelier overhead ablaze.

Other footage appeared to show the bride and groom on the dance floor when the fire began, stunned by the sight of the burning debris. It was not clear if they were among those hurt.

Civil defence officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as being decorated with highly flammable cladding that was illegal in the country.

The officials said: “The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out.”