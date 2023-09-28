Kim Jong Un pushes for boost in nuclear weapons production over ‘new cold war’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Jong Un pushes for boost in nuclear weapons production over ‘new cold war’

By Press Association
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has amended his nation’s constitution to include his policy to expand the country’s military nuclear program.

State media said on Thursday that Mr Kim has called for an exponential increase in the production of nuclear weapons.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added that he called on his nation to play a larger role in a collective of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War”.

As per KCNA, Mr Kim commented during a two-day session of North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament in which he amended the constitution.

The assembly gave unanimous approval to a new clause in the constitution to “ensure the country’s right to existence and development, deter war and protect regional and global peace by rapidly developing nuclear weapons to a higher level”.

Mr Kim said at the assembly that North Korea’s “nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything”.

The North Korean leader added his nation needs to “push ahead with the work for exponentially boosting the production of nuclear weapons and diversifying the nuclear strike means”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom centre, attends a meeting of the country’s parliament in Pyongyang, North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Mr Kim went on to accuse the United States, South Korea, and Japan of combining to create a threat equivalent to the “Asian version of NATO” which he described as “the root cause of war and aggression”.

He said: “This is just the worst actual threat, not threatening rhetoric or an imaginary entity.”

The North Korean leader urged his diplomats to “further promote solidarity with the nations standing against the U.S. and the West’s strategy for hegemony”.

The Supreme People’s Assembly meetings came after in the wake of Mr Kim’s visit to Russia earlier this month.

The trip sparked concerns in the West on a possible arms alliance between the two rogue nations, prompting fears North Korea would provide Russia with munitions for its war on Ukraine in exchange for advanced weapons technologies.