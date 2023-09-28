Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios as writers’ strike wraps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios as writers’ strike wraps up

By Press Association
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Actors across Hollywood will resume talks with studios and streaming services on Monday, with confirmation coming as details from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) agreement come to light.

Negotiators from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists will sit down to discuss a new contract for actor working conditions on Monday.

Actors have been on strike for more than two months, in solidarity with the writers’ strike, which led to a complete shutdown of movie and film production.

Hollywood Strikes
Andrea Calabrese, dressed as the character Cinderella, carries a sign on the picket line outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California (Rick Taber/AP)

The actor-studio negotiation announcement came on Wednesday, the same day the nearly five-month-long writers’ strike formally ended.

With the screenwriters’ strike finally coming to an end, Monday will also see TV’s late-night hosts return to the air.

The return of scripted shows remains in the air until actors strike their deal with studios and streaming services.

The update for actors’ talks came with the Tuesday night approval of the contract agreement between writers and the studios, with details of the three-year deal now coming to light.

Writers scored big wins across the board in the main areas they had fought for, including compensation, length of employment, staff size, and control of artificial intelligence (AI).

The union sought minimum increases in pay and future residual earnings from shows and will get a raise of 3.5 and 5%, which was more than the studios had initially offered.

The writers’ guild also negotiated new residual payments based on the popularity of streaming shows.

Hollywood Strikes
The three-year agreement matches or nearly equals what the writers’ union had sought at the outset of the strike (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Writers will now get bonuses for being a part of the most popular shows on Netflix, Max and other services; a proposal studios initially rejected.

On artificial intelligence, the writers got the regulation and control of the emerging technology they had sought.

Under the contract, raw, AI-generated storylines will not be regarded as “literary material” — a term in their contracts for scripts and other story forms a screenwriter produces, which means human writers will not compete with computers for screen credits.

AI-generated stories will instead be considered “source” material, which is the contractual language used for novels, video games or other works that writers may adapt into scripts.

Writers have the right under the deal to use artificial intelligence in their process if the company they are working for agrees and other conditions are met.

Companies, however, cannot require a writer to use artificial intelligence.

The three-year agreement matches or nearly equals what the writers’ union had sought at the outset of the strike.