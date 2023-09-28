Taiwan launches island’s first domestically-made submarine for testing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Taiwan launches island’s first domestically-made submarine for testing

By Press Association
The craft was launched at CSBC Corp’s shipyards in Kaohsiung (AP)
Taiwan’s President has launched the island’s first domestically made submarine for testing at a port in Kaohsiung.

The submarine, if successful in its tests, will be a major breakthrough for Taiwan in shipbuilding and design.

President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony: “In the past, a domestic-made submarine was considered impossible, but today a submarine designed and built by our countrymen is in front of you.”

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the naming and launching ceremony (AP)

She added: “Building submarine is the concrete realisation of our resolution to protect our country. Submarines are an important piece of equipment for the Taiwan navy to develop asymmetric combat power in terms of strategy and tactics.”

The US has been pushing Taiwan to develop asymmetric warfare strategies by investing in smaller and lighter weapons such as the reduced-size submarine.

The process was “torturous”, said Cheng Wen-lon, head of Taiwan’s CSBC Corp, which led the constructions of the submarine.

“Although we have worked quietly during the past several years, it doesn’t mean the process was very smooth,” he said at the ceremony held in CSBC’s shipyard.

Tsai Ing-wen said the move was to help her country develop ‘asymmetric combat power’ (AP)

After seven years of design and construction, the prototype will begin tests in the harbour before heading to the ocean.

The submarine is named Hai Kun after a fish in Chinese mythology called kun with legendary proportions.
It will only be handed over to the military after passing both its harbour and ocean-faring tests.

Taiwan plans to build another submarine if successful, with both to be deployed by 2027, according to the semi-official Central News Agency.

Taiwan began building its own submarines after Beijing prevented it from purchasing such craft from abroad through use of economic and diplomatic threats.

In recent years, China has stepped up its military exercises aimed at the island, sending fighter jets and navy vessels to patrol and hold drills in the waters and skies near Taiwan.

In attendance at the ceremony were the heads of the US de facto embassy, Sandra Oudkirk, and the Japanese and South Korean trade delegations based in Taiwan.