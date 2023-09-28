Environmental and human rights activists awarded ‘Alternative Nobel’ prizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Environmental and human rights activists awarded ‘Alternative Nobel’ prizes

By Press Association
SOS Mediterranee was named one of the winners (AP)
SOS Mediterranee was named one of the winners (AP)

The Right Livelihood Award – known as the “Alternative Nobel” – has been awarded to environmental activists from Kenya and Cambodia, a human rights defender from Ghana and a humanitarian group that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The 2023 laureates “stand up to save lives, preserve nature and safeguard the dignity and livelihoods of communities around the world,” the award foundation said, adding that they “fight for people’s right to health, safety, a clean environment and democracy”.

This year’s prize went to Phyllis Omido from Kenya and the groups Mother Nature Cambodia and SOS Mediterranee.

They will share a cash prize but for security reasons its size cannot be disclosed, the award foundation said. The 2023 honorary award was given to Eunice Brookman-Amissah from Ghana.

Ole von Uexkull, the head of the Stockholm-based Right Livelihood foundation, said of the winners: “They care for their land and each human life connected to it: be it Indigenous communities or people risking their lives to get to safety.”

The Cambodian advocacy group was cited for its “fearless and engaging activism to preserve Cambodia’s natural environment in the context of a highly restricted democratic space,” while the non-profit charity that operates in international waters north of Libya was credited with carrying out “life-saving humanitarian search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea”.

Kenyan grassroots environmental activist Ms Omido received the award “for her ground-breaking struggle to secure land and environmental rights for local communities while advancing the field of environmental law,” organisers said.

Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg was a previous winner (TT News Agency via AP)

The foundation said Ms Brookman-Amissah was honoured “for pioneering discussions on women’s reproductive rights in Africa, paving the way for liberalised abortion laws and improved safe abortion access”.

This year there were 170 nominees from 68 countries. The foundation said the laureates will be recognised at an award presentation in Stockholm on November 29.

Created in 1980, the annual Right Livelihood Award honours efforts that the prize founder, Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, felt were being ignored by the Nobel Prizes.

To date, 190 laureates from 74 countries have received the award. Ole von Uexkull is a nephew of the prize founder.

Previous winners include Ukrainian human rights defender Oleksandra Matviichuk, Congolese surgeon Denis Mukwege and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Ms Matviichuk and Mr Mukwege received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and 2018, respectively.