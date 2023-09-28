US government estimates economy grew last quarter at 2.1% rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US government estimates economy grew last quarter at 2.1% rate

By Press Association
The Commerce Department issues its third and final estimate of how the US economy performed in the second quarter of 2023 (AP)
The US economy grew at a 2.1% annual pace from April through to the end of June, extending its sturdy performance in the face of higher interest rates, the government said, leaving its previous estimate unchanged.

The second-quarter expansion of America’s gross domestic product (GDP) – its total output of goods and services – marked a modest deceleration from the economy’s 2.2% annual growth from January through March.

Consumer spending, business investment and state and local government outlays drove the second-quarter economic expansion.

The economy and job market have shown surprising resilience even as the US Federal Reserve has dramatically raised interest rates to combat inflation, which last year hit a four-decade high.

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate 11 times since March 2022, sparking concerns that ever-higher borrowing rates will trigger a recession.

So far, though, inflation has eased without causing much economic pain, raising hopes that the central bank can pull off a so-called soft landing – slowing the economy enough to conquer high inflation without causing a painful recession.

A truck
The US economy’s performance was robust given efforts to tackle inflation (AP)

Still, those higher rates have taken a toll. America’s consumer spending, for example, rose at an annual rate of just 0.8% from April through June, down sharply from the government’s previous estimate of 1.7% and the weakest such figure since the first quarter of 2022.

But business investment excluding housing, a closely watched barometer, rose at a 7.4% annual pace, the fastest rate in more than a year. And state and local government spending and investment jumped 4.7%, the biggest such quarterly gain since 2019.

Thursday’s report was the US government’s third and final estimate of economic expansion in the April-June quarter.

Growth is believed to be accelerating in the current July-September quarter, fuelled in part by many still-free-spending consumers.

Americans, for example, flocked to theatres for the hit summer movies Barbie and Oppenheimer and splurged on Taylor Swift and Beyonce tickets. Business investment is also thought to have remained solid.

A worker in a factory
A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Center in North Charleston, South Carolina (Gavin McIntyre/AP)

Economists have estimated that the US economy expanded at a roughly 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, which would be the fastest quarterly growth in a year.

Even more optimistic estimates have projected that growth from July through until September exceeded a 4% annual rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Even so, the acceleration in growth is not likely to endure. The economy is expected to weaken in the final three months of the year. Hiring and income growth are slowing. As well as this, economists think the savings that many Americans amassed during the pandemic from federal stimulus cheques will have evaporated by next quarter.

The economy also faces an array of obstacles that are expected to hobble growth. They include surging oil prices, the resumption of student loan payments, the effects of the United Auto Workers strike, the loss of pandemic-era child care aid and a likely government shutdown beginning this weekend.

The combined effects of those factors will hamper Americans’ ability to spend and likely weaken the economy.

“Growth remains positive and is set to accelerate” in the current quarter, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

“But the trend going forward, particularly in household spending, will be important. We continue to forecast positive growth going forward but expect the pace to slow quite significantly” in the final three months of the year.