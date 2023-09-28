Storm fills homes with mud and triggers power cut after slamming into Greek city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm fills homes with mud and triggers power cut after slamming into Greek city

By Press Association
A man walks next to a damaged car after floods in the town of Agria near the city of Volos, Greece (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
A second powerful storm in less than a month has hammered parts of central Greece – sweeping away roads, smashing bridges and flooding thousands of homes.

The storm — called Elias — caused extensive flooding in the central city of Volos and left hundreds stranded in nearby mountain villages on Thursday.

The fire service carried out multiple rescues and evacuations, authorities said.

Rescuers were also searching a mountainous area for the pilot of a private helicopter that went missing in the bad weather.

“All of Volos has turned into a lake,” Volos mayor Achilleas Beos told state television.

“People’s lives are in danger. Even I remained trapped, and 80% of the city is without power… I don’t know where God found so much water. It’s like the story of Noah’s Ark.”

Bad weather earlier this month hit the same area, killing 16 people and causing more than two billion euros (£1.73 billion) in damage to farms and infrastructure.

Authorities said there were no deaths this time and that, apart from the pilot, none of the residents from the afflicted regions have been reported missing.

Military and municipal crews scrambled to flooded areas.

A man shovels mud outside his house in a flooded street in Volos
They placed flood victims, many of them elderly, in dinghies or excavator buckets to get them to safety.

Some 280 people were taken to safe areas, the fire service said.

Residents in Volos used plastic buckets and brooms to push the mud out of their homes and try to protect their belongings.

Among them was 83-year-old Apostolis Dafereras, who has lived in a suburb of the city since 1955.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Mr Dafereras said, looking out the window of his ground-floor home as knee-high flood water gushed past.

Earlier, he and other residents on his street tried to push mud and flood water out of his home.

“The water came in and we were practically swimming,” Mr Dafereras said.

“We stayed upstairs with our tenant.”

Authorities said the worst damage was reported around Volos and in northern parts of the nearby island of Evia, an area vulnerable to flooding due to the impact of massive wildfires two years ago.

The European Union has promised Greece more than two billion euros (£1.73 billion) in financial support to cope with the damage caused by summer wildfires and the ongoing floods, while Athens is renegotiating the terms of other aid packages to direct funds toward climate change adaptation.

“Volos has been hit a second time with a storm of lasting duration… The state is with those who are struggling,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Parliament.

“The positive course of the country has been overshadowed by natural disasters that are attacks caused by climate change.”

A man walks by the seaside, past a car washed away by flood water, in the town of Agria (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Mr Mitsotakis promised to rebuild infrastructure to a higher standard after roads, bridges and railway tracks were washed away in the floods.

But many flood victims in Volos said they felt unprotected and angered that their homes have been damaged for a second time.

“The situation wasn’t just handled in an amateur way,” city resident Pantos Pinakas said.

“It was handled in a way (that was) extremely dangerous and reprehensible.”