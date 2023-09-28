Man who killed in-laws before trying to call Jesus as witness is spared death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who killed in-laws before trying to call Jesus as witness is spared death

Press Association
Scott Panetti has been spared the death penalty (Texas Department of Criminal Justice/AP)
A Texas death row inmate who tried to call Jesus Christ and John F. Kennedy as trial witnesses is not competent to be executed, a federal judge has ruled.

Scott Panetti, 65, who has been on death row for nearly 30 years for shooting his in-laws dead in front of his wife and young children, claims Texas wants to execute him to cover up incest, corruption, sexual abuse and drug trafficking he has uncovered.

He also said the devil has “blinded” Texas and is using the state to kill him to stop him from preaching and “saving souls”.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, US district judge Robert Pitman in Austin said Panetti’s well-documented mental illness and disorganised thought prevent him from understanding the reason for his execution.

The US Supreme Court has banned the death penalty for the intellectually disabled but not for people with serious mental illness.

However, it has ruled that a person must be competent to be executed.

“There are several reasons for prohibiting the execution of the insane, including the questionable retributive value of executing an individual so wracked by mental illness that he cannot comprehend the ‘meaning and purpose of the punishment’, as well as society’s intuition that such an execution ‘simply offends humanity’. Scott Panetti is one of these individuals,” Mr Pitman wrote in his 24-page ruling.

Panetti’s lawyers have long argued that his 40-year documented history of severe mental illness, including paranoid and grandiose delusions and audio hallucinations, prevents him from being executed.

Gregory Wiercioch, one of Panetti’s lawyers, said Mr Pitman’s ruling “prevents the state of Texas from exacting vengeance on a person who suffers from a pervasive, severe form of schizophrenia that causes him to inaccurately perceive the world around him”.

“His symptoms of psychosis interfere with his ability to rationally understand the connection between his crime and his execution. For that reason, executing him would not serve the retributive goal of capital punishment and would simply be a miserable spectacle,” Mr Wiercioch said in a statement.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office, which argued during a three-day hearing in October that Panetti is competent for execution, did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on Mr Pitman’s ruling.

Panetti has had two prior execution dates — in 2004 and 2014.

In 1986, the Supreme Court ruled the eighth amendment bars the execution of mentally ill individuals who do not have a factual understanding of their punishment.

In 2007, in a ruling on an appeal in Panetti’s case, the high court added that a mentally ill person must also have a rational understanding of why they are being executed.

At the October hearing, Timothy Proctor, a forensic psychologist and an expert for the state, said that while he thinks Panetti is “genuinely mentally ill”, he believes he has both a factual and rational understanding of why he is to be executed.

Panetti was condemned for the September 1992 slayings of his estranged wife’s parents, Joe Alvarado, 55, and Amanda Alvarado, 56, at their Fredericksburg home in the Texas Hill Country.

Despite being diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1978 and admitted to hospital more than a dozen times for treatment in the decades before the deadly shooting, Panetti was allowed by a judge to serve as his own lawyer at his 1995 trial.

At his trial, Panetti wore a purple cowboy outfit, flipped a coin to select a juror and insisted only an insane person could prove insanity.