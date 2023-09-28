Jamie Joseph relishing Japan’s all-or-nothing ‘grand final’ against Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jamie Joseph relishing Japan’s all-or-nothing ‘grand final’ against Argentina

By Press Association
Japan remain in contention for the knockout stage after their win over Samoa in Toulouse (Christophe Ena/AP)
Japan remain in contention for the knockout stage after their win over Samoa in Toulouse (Christophe Ena/AP)

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph will ready his side for a “Grand Final” showdown against Argentina as they kept alive hopes of reaching the World Cup knock-out stages with a 28-22 win over 14-man Samoa in Toulouse, which saw England’s qualification secured.

Victory for the Brave Blossoms, who lead 17-8 at half-time, confirmed England as Pool D winners ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Japan – having reached the last eight for the first time four years ago as hosts – face Argentina, who are expected to comfortably beat winless Chile on Saturday to put themselves into an all-or-nothing clash in Nantes next weekend.

“It was a really tough game and we had to work hard to get the win. Hats off to the Samoan boys – they really took it to us,” Joseph said, as quoted on the official Rugby World Cup website.

“They got on top of us at times and we had to really keep at it for the whole game. The commitment was certainly there, but there were one or two things to work on for next week.”

Joseph added: “That will be our Grand Final, we get an opportunity to play a tier-one team.

Japan’s players walk around the pitch after the end of the Rugby World Cup match against Samoa
Japan kept themselves in the hunt for a quarter-final place (Christophe Ena/AP)

“We have been there a bit before and I know our guys will be really excited for that one, but it is going to be another tough one.”

Samoa saw winger Ben Lam receive a yellow card early in the second half for a dangerous tackle into the side of Pieter Labuschagne’s head, which was upgraded to red following a bunker review by the TMO.

Samoa, who cannot progress following the defeat, face Pool D winners England in their final group-satge match in Lille on October 7.

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua said: “I’m really proud of the guys. The effort they put into the game, I couldn’t have asked for more.

“But it’s tough playing a game against 15 men and to be down a man with the red card. Unfortunate for Ben, it was just one of those contacts in the game.”

Mapusua admitted his side’s discipline problems were “very concerning” and they would have to regroup as they prepare to face Steve Borthwick’s men.

He added: “We have got to be technically correct otherwise we will be punished.

“We have seen that in the last three games, but not just our games throughout the competition. We are hopeful we can get it right next week.”