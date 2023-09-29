Australian army to stop flying European-designed Taipan helicopters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Australian army to stop flying European-designed Taipan helicopters

By Press Association
Australia’s Taipan helicopter fleet has been permanently grounded (LCPL Riley Blennerhassett/Australian Defence Force via AP)
Australia’s Taipan helicopter fleet has been permanently grounded (LCPL Riley Blennerhassett/Australian Defence Force via AP)

The Australian army will never again fly its fleet of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters following a crash in July that killed four soldiers, the country’s defence minister said.

Australia’s fleet of more than 40 European-designed Taipans has been grounded since July 28 when one crashed into the Pacific Ocean during a night-time training operation in the Whitsunday Islands off the northeast Australian coast.

Defence minister Richard Marles told Nine Network television that permanently ending Taipan flying operations was the “only decision that makes sense”.

“We’re making this decision today,” Mr Marles said.

Referring to the US-built helicopters that will replace Australia’s Airbus-manufactured fleet, he added: “In many ways it was inevitable, but it’s an important step to take so that we can get our Black Hawks in the air as quickly as possible.”

The government announced plans in January to replace the Taipans with 40 UH-60M Black Hawks. The Taipans’ retirement date of December 2024 would have been 13 years earlier than Australia had initially planned.

The government made the decision now to stop flying the Taipans because one of the four investigations into the crash will take another 12 months, Mr Marles said.

After the cause of the crash is explained and any faults in the Taipan fleet are rectified, that would have left only a few weeks for them to fly before they were retired, he said.

Since the January announcement, the Taipan fleet was grounded in March after a helicopter ditched off the southeast Australian coast during a night-time counterterrorism training exercise. All 10 passengers and crew members were rescued.

The first three of Australia’s Sikorsky Aircraft-manufactured Black Hawks were delivered this month.

Mr Marles said: “There are going to be challenges around a capability gap here, and that’s why we are working with our international partners, particularly the United States, particularly to get more time for air crew to train so that they can be certified on the Black Hawks as quickly as possible.”

The Australian army will also begin flying new Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters from 2025.

The Australian Defence Force will continue to fly the Black Hawks’ navy variant, MH-60R Seahawks, as well as Eurocopter Tigers and Boeing CH-47F Chinooks.