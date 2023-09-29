Spain’s Socialist leader could become PM despite election defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain’s Socialist leader could become PM despite election defeat

By Press Association
Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez could now form a coalition (AP)
Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez could now form a coalition (AP)

Spain’s acting centre-left Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lost July’s national election – but now has a shot at returning to power after the leader of the country’s conservatives failed for a second time to get parliamentary support for a new government.

In a vote in the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, the Spanish parliament’s lower chamber, Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo collected 172 votes in his favour to 177 against him, with one vote declared null and void.

That was roughly the same tally that he received two days earlier, in the first round of voting, and the defeat exhausted his chances of taking power, bar an exceptional turn of events.

Spain Politics
Spain’s Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo leaves the parliament’s lower house in Madrid after failing to gain enough support to take power (AP)

The Popular Party holds 137 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the most of any party, following the election.

But even with backing from the far-right Vox party’s 33 legislators and two from small conservative rivals, it was not enough for Mr Feijoo to win a simple parliament majority.

The outcome extends the political limbo of the European Union’s fourth-largest economy.

The July election produced a splintered parliament made up of 350 legislators from 11 parties, making the path to power difficult for any one of them and requiring them to strike deals with rivals.

If no government is in place by November 27, another national election will be held on January 14.

Friday’s vote opened a door for Socialist leader Mr Sanchez, whose Socialists placed second in the election, to possibly return to power if he can persuade smaller parties to back him.

Mr Sanchez, 51, has been Spain’s Prime Minister for the past five years and is the country’s acting leader until a new government is formed.

Spanish parliament
Spain’s July election produced a splintered parliament made up of legislators from 11 parties, leaving a tricky path to power (AP)

His outgoing government has delivered bold policies in such areas as women’s rights and climate change.

He called July’s snap election after his party had a poor showing in local and regional elections.

Mr Sanchez has quietly been trying to build a coalition in recent weeks, notably with the key support of Catalan parties in parliament who want the wealthy region to break away from the rest of Spain and fiercely oppose the conservatives.

The possibility that Mr Sanchez is considering accepting politically explosive demands from the separatist parties that Spain grant an amnesty for hundreds, possibly thousands, of people who participated in a failed 2017 Catalan secession bid has cast a long shadow over the parliamentary proceedings.

Spanish conservative leader
Mr Feijoo’s bid for the top job is now effectively over (AP)

Mr Sanchez, who has pardoned several high-level Catalan separatists, has kept his plans under wraps. He has not mentioned the possibility of an amnesty, and only said that he wants to continue “normalising” relations with the northeast region where tensions have decreased in recent years.

But leading Catalan separatists have said that the amnesty is a real possibility. They have also said they want an independence referendum in Catalonia in return for their support.

In a statement late on Thursday, the Socialists said they wanted to keep discussions alive with the separatists but “always in accordance with the Constitution”.

That remark effectively killed off the chance of an independence ballot, though it was unclear to what extent each side was setting out its bargaining chips.