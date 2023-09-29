Questions had been raised over alleged gunman’s mental state, hospital says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Questions had been raised over alleged gunman’s mental state, hospital says

By Press Association
Three people died in the incident (AP)
Three people died in the incident (AP)

A medical student accused of fatally shooting three people in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor, a hospital official said.

The suspect, identified by Dutch media only as Fouad L, was arrested by heavily armed police on Thursday wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a firearm, police said.

He allegedly shot a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter in an apartment near his home on Thursday afternoon and then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Centre, where he shot a 43-year-old doctor who was teaching a class at the hospital.

All three died of their injuries. Police and prosecutors said the gunman also started fires at both locations.

Netherlands Shooting
Emergency services rushed to the scene (AP)

While prosecutors have not yet commented on a possible motive, Stefan Sleijfer, chairman of the executive board of Erasmus MC and dean of the faculty of medicine and health sciences, said the shootings could be linked to a psychological examination of the suspect linked to his studies.

Mr Sleijfer said: “What happened was that we had previous signals from the police and they were asking us whether this person was fit and was suitable to become a medical doctor. And that was a signal that we took very seriously.

“Subsequently the student was assessed whether he, from a mental perspective, was fit enough to become a medical doctor. And that was a process that was ongoing. So probably there is a relationship with that and the reason why he committed this horrible thing.”

At a press conference on Thursday night, the city’s chief public prosecutor confirmed that the suspect had previously been convicted in 2021 of mistreating an animal.

The shooting at the hospital sparked panic, with medics and patients running out of the building, including some patients who were wheeled out of the building in beds as heavily armed police combed the building for the gunman.

Netherlands Shooting
A 14-year-old girl was among the victims (AP)

The suspect is expected to be arraigned early next week.

Police chief Fred Westerbeke said: “We see his deed as a targeted action.

“But we need to investigate how and why.”

He said the suspect was a student at Rotterdam’s Erasmus University.

Neighbours and well-wishers laid flowers on Friday morning outside the woman’s apartment and at the hospital.

Police set up black screens around the fire-scarred apartment building where the woman and her daughter were killed.

“It’s a combination: Anger is pushing back my grief. If the anger subsides, I would be more sad,” said Ronald Toetenel.

“I know these people. We lived together very happily. She was a very nice woman. The children were also fantastic. My daughter grew up with them a bit.”

Mass shootings are rare in the Netherlands. In 2019, a radicalised Muslim gunman killed four people in an attack on a tram in the city of Utrecht. He was convicted of murder with a terrorist motive.