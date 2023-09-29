US acknowledges Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US acknowledges Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit

By Press Association
The Noor-3 satellite has reached orbit (IRIB via AP)
The United States has quietly acknowledged that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard successfully put an imaging satellite into orbit this week.

The launch resembled others previously criticised by Washington as helping Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

The US military has not responded to requests for comment since Iran announced the launch of the Noor-3 satellite on Wednesday, the latest successful launch by the Revolutionary Guard after Iran’s civilian space programme faced a series of failed launches in recent years.

Early on Friday, however, data published by the website space-track.org listed a launch on Wednesday by Iran that put the Noor-3 satellite into orbit.

Information for the website is supplied by the 18th Space Defence Squadron of the US Space Force, the newest arm of the American military.

It put the satellite at more than 280 miles above the Earth’s surface, which corresponds to Iranian state media reports regarding the launch.

It also identified the rocket carrying the satellite as a Qased, a three-stage rocket fuelled by both liquid and solid fuels first launched by the Guard in 2020 when it unveiled its up-to-then-secret space programme.

Iran Satellite
“Noor” means “light” in Farsi, while “Qased” means “messenger”.

Authorities released a video of a rocket taking off from a mobile launcher without saying where it occurred. Details in the video corresponded with a Guard base near Shahroud, about 205 miles north-east of the capital, Tehran.

The base is in Semnan province, which hosts the Imam Khomeini Spaceport from which Iran’s civilian space programme operates.

The website space-track.org also listed the missile as having been launched from the Guard base at Shahroud.

Guard space commander Gen Ali Jafarabadi described the Noor-3 satellite as having “image accuracy that is two and a half times that of the Noor-2 satellite”.

Noor-2, launched in March 2022, remains in orbit. Noor-1, launched in 2020, fell back to Earth last year.

Gen Jafarabadi said Noor-3 has thrusters for the first time that allow it to manoeuvre in orbit. He also offered a wider description of Iran’s hopes for its satellite program, including potentially controlling drones.

That could raise further concerns for the West and Ukraine, which Russia has bombarded with Iranian-made bomb-carrying drones for over a year.

Gen Jafarabadi added: “If you look at the recent wars in the world, you will see that success on the battlefield is very dependent on the use of satellite technologies.

“Now the armed forces in all the progressive countries are trying to make all their equipment remote control, it means that to make it steerable, when a vessel or any other equipment takes a long distance from us, it is no longer possible to see and guide it, except through satellite.”