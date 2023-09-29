Tyson Fury to take on Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia after deal agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyson Fury to take on Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia after deal agreed

By Press Association
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (James Manning/Nick Potts/PA).
Tyson Fury is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Promoter Frank Warren said on Friday afternoon that a deal for the blockbuster bout has finally been agreed.

However, the date of the contest, which will take place in Riyadh, has not been announced.

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” said Queensbury promoter Warren. “This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport.

“The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century.”

Fury, 35, is due to fight in Riyadh against former UFC world heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on October 28. His WBC belt will not be on the line.

Last month, Usyk, 36 maintained his unbeaten record with a knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in Poland.

The Ukrainian put down Londoner Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts.

The winner of the bout between Fury and Usyk will see the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Fury is undefeated in 34 bouts since he turned professional in 2008, while Usyk has won all 21 of his fights.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois Press Conference – Hotel Cafe Royal
Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois in Poland last month (Yui Mok/PA)

Lennox Lewis is the last recognised undisputed champion in the division nearly a quarter of a century ago.

“I can’t believe that it’s happening but it is,” said Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

“Difficult to express my admiration for being part of the biggest heavyweight fight of the century. Respect to Tyson for his courage.”

Fury’s proposed fight with Usyk at Wembley in April fell through earlier this year and the decision to stage the contest in Saudi Arabia is likely to attack criticism given the country’s poor human rights record.

Anthony Joshua fell to his second defeat against Usyk in Jeddah last year.