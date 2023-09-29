‘Act like a child’ – Brooks Koepka takes aim at Jon Rahm as US struggle in Rome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘Act like a child’ – Brooks Koepka takes aim at Jon Rahm as US struggle in Rome

By Press Association
Brooks Koepka (left) appeared to take a swipe at the conduct of Jon Rahm (right) at the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brooks Koepka (left) appeared to take a swipe at the conduct of Jon Rahm (right) at the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brooks Koepka accused Jon Rahm of acting like a child after the Spaniard’s stunning afternoon performance at the Ryder Cup in Rome on Friday.

Rahm eagled two of the final three holes at Marco Simone as he and Nicolai Hojgaard came from behind to halve their fourballs match against Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.

The 28-year-old world number three, who chipped in three times in his two matches during the day, celebrated exuberantly as Europe took firm command of the contest, leading 6.5-1.5 after day one.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm produced a superb finish to claim half a point in the fourballs (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was not clear, however, what Rahm did in particular to rile the American.

Koepka said in a TV interview: “I think me and Scottie birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then ‘lost’ (to) two (eagles).

“So yes, I mean I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did but, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.”

Koepka alluded to this subject again when asked what the US needed to do on Saturday to get themselves back into the match.

He said: “Honestly, we’ll be fine. We’re all grown-ups, we act like grown-ups. We’ll be just fine. Just got to play and see where it puts you.

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
Scheffler and Koepka were stunned by the Rahm-inspired fightback (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Just keep fighting. You never know what’s going to happen. (We have) still got a long day tomorrow.

“I guess it’s just a matter of momentum, but we’ve got to go out in the first session and play well, that’s for sure.”

Europe captain Luke Donald was asked about Rahm’s comments but did not offer an opinion.

“I certainly didn’t see any of that,” Donald said. “Jon was a big support system for Nicolai today. Jon’s a passionate person, but I didn’t see him acting any other way.”

United States skipper Zach Johnson was also unable to elaborate on Koepka’s remarks.

He said: “I don’t know what that is referring to to. I am sure Brooks is frustrated like all 18 of us are with today and the result.”