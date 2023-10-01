Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings at art gallery in Maine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings at art gallery in Maine

By Press Association
Firefighters after battling a fire that destroyed the Port Clyde General Store and other waterfront businesses in Port Clyde, Maine (Jules Walkup/The Bangor Daily News via AP)
Firefighters after battling a fire that destroyed the Port Clyde General Store and other waterfront businesses in Port Clyde, Maine (Jules Walkup/The Bangor Daily News via AP)

A fire has destroyed several waterfront buildings in the US state of Maine, including an art gallery with several paintings by Jamie Wyeth and an illustration by his grandfather NC Wyeth, the building’s owner said.

The original paintings and illustration, along with several signed prints, books and photographs, were lost when the fire started late on Wednesday and spread to several buildings including the Maine Wyeth Art Gallery, said Linda Bean, who owned both the art gallery and the Port Clyde General Store, which also burned down.

The Jamie Wyeth paintings that were destroyed were Snapper, With Green Peppers and Red Tail Hawk, and NC Wyeth’s illustration was from Henry David Thoreau’s book, Men Of Concord.

The Wyeth family famously have ties to the area.

Jamie Wyeth’s father, Andrew Wyeth, painted his 1948 masterpiece Christina’s World in nearby Cushing.

His grandfather, NC Wyeth, had a home in Port Clyde.

The fire started in the Dip Net restaurant and quickly spread to three businesses in Port Clyde, a village that is part of the town of Saint George, the state fire marshal said.

All three buildings were destroyed, and firefighters remained at the scene until Thursday evening.

No-one was hurt.

The fire left a hole in the waterfront, saddening the community.

“Everybody in town has at one point worked at the general store, myself included,” said Magan Wallace, planning and assessing clerk.

Ms Bean, whose grandfather founded the retail giant LL Bean, said she intends to rebuild.

“My hope is to restore the premises and resume its businesses and jobs there as fully and as soon as possible,” she said.