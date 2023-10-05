Kevin McCarthy rules out running again after being ousted as speaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin McCarthy rules out running again after being ousted as speaker

By Press Association
Night falls on the dome of the Capitol, hours after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House (Mark Schiefelbein, AP)
Kevin McCarthy will not run again after becoming the first speaker of the House of Representatives to be forced out of office.

Mr McCarthy told politicians he would put the gavel up for grabs after being forced out of his role by a contingent of hard-right conservatives.

He told a press conference: “I may have lost this vote today, but as I walk out of this chamber I feel fortunate to have served. I wouldn’t change a thing”.

Congress McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as speaker of the house (J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

Republican Matt Gaetz, of Florida, orchestrated the rare vote on the obscure “motion to vacate” and pushed ahead swiftly into a dramatic afternoon roll call.

In the press conference Mr McCarthy said: “Look, you all know Matt Gaetz. You know it was personal, it had nothing to do about spending, everything he accused somebody of he was doing.

“It all was about getting attention from you (the media).”

While Mr McCarthy enjoyed support from most Republicans in his slim majority, eight Republican detractors — many of the same hard-right holdouts who tried to stop him from becoming speaker in January — essentially forced him out with a 216-210 vote.

Patrick McHenry was named speaker pro tempore after being picked from a list the speaker is required to keep of potential replacements and will serve with limited powers until a replacement is chosen.

He declared the House in recess until both parties can decide on a path forward.

With Mr McCarthy out of the running, there is no obvious successor to lead the slim House Republican majority.

Majority leader Steve Scalise or whip Tim Emmer have been mentioned as possible consensus candidates.

Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The vote followed a floor debate, unseen in modern times, and Republicans argued publicly among themselves for more than an hour.

“It’s a sad day,”  Tom Cole of Oklahoma said as debate got underway, urging his colleagues not to plunge the House Republican majority “into chaos”.

But Mr Gaetz shot back: “Chaos is Speaker McCarthy”.

As the fiery debate dragged on, many of the complaints against the speaker revolved around his truthfulness and his ability to keep the promises he has made.

Congress McCarthy
Patrick McHenry talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted (Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

Almost alone, Mr Gaetz led his side of the floor debate, criticising the debt deal Mr McCarthy made with President Joe Biden and the vote to prevent a government shutdown, which conservatives opposed as they demanded steeper spending cuts.

But a long line of Mr McCarthy supporters stood up for him, including Jim Jordan, Ohio, a leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus, who said, “He has kept his word”.

Garret Graves, waved his mobile phone, saying it was “disgusting” that hard-right colleagues were fundraising off the move in text messages seeking donations.

Mr McCarthy, of California, insisted he would not cut a deal with Democrats to remain in power — not that he could have relied on their help even if he had asked.